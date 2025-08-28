‘No family should have to go through this’: Boy (12) and teen (18) charged following racist attack on home in Belfast

South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said the incident was 'exceptionally serious' involving the targeting of a family in their own home, motivated by racial hatred.

A 12-year-old boy and an 18-year-old have been charged with riotous behaviour after a family was targeted in a racially-motivated attack on a property in south Belfast.

Police have appealed for information about the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The PSNI said at approximately 12.40am, police received a report of a disturbance in the area of Donegall Avenue.

A property came under attack and residents were injured by a group of young people.

Two people, aged 12 and 18 years old were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

They have since been charged. The 12-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on September 22nd.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 25th.

South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “This incident was exceptionally serious involving the targeting of a family in their own home, motivated by racial hatred.

“Our officers acted quickly and effectively, making two arrests, however the ages of those involved are of particular concern.”

She added: “Racist intimidation and targeting is completely unacceptable.

“I would like to reassure the entire local community that we will continue to be visible so as to prevent and detect offending of this nature, holding those responsible to account through the courts.

“We will carry out a full and thorough investigation to identify all those responsible.

“This behaviour does not reflect the people of the local area.

“No family should have to go through this and the harm is felt by everyone in the community.”

Anyone who has any information any information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 30 28/08/25. - PA