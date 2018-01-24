Cannabis crop valued at €2.7m found in north Dublin warehouse

Gardaí have uncovered a significant cannabis grow-house operation in suburban Dublin.

It contained plants valued at almost €3 million.

The find was made in Darndale, north Dublin, on Wednesday by gardaí from nearby Coolock station.

Plants at varying stages of maturity were found growing in what gardaí said was a large-scale, sophisticated operation.

The estimated value of the crop has been put at €2.7 million, pending further analysis.

Gardaí went to a warehouse on Belcamp Lane, near an industrial park, for a planned search operation.

When they entered the premises they found the plants and arrested one man in his late 50s.

The suspect was detained for questioning in Coolock Garda station, where he was being questioned under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The scene was sealed off and has been undergoing an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.