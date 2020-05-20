Boy (16) sustains serious head injuries in Dublin assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 16 year old boy sustained serious head injuries in an assault in Dublin.

The incident took place in Seagrange Park, Baldoyle, at about 5pm on Tuesday. Gardaí in Howth are investigating.

The boy was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance where he is in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the assault to contact them. They are eager to speak to any persons who may have been in the Seagrange Park area of Baldoyle between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

This includes any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage. Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Howth Garda station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.