Man arrested after jumping barrier at Leinster House entrance

A man in his late 20s was arrested on Tuesday after he attempted to breach security at Leinster House.

The man jumped the barrier at the Merrion Square entrance to the grounds on Tuesday afternoon at about 3pm.

The usher at the gate immediately pressed the lockdown security system alarm, which immediately locked the gates and doors at the entrance to the building, preventing entrance.

A member of the Garda special detective unit on duty in Leinster House apprehended the man.

The Merrion Square entrance was reopened shortly afterwards.

Gardaí said they responded to a “public order” incident at Leinster House at about 3pm and arrested a man, aged in his late 20s, at the scene. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he was charged in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning.