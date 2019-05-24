Boy (12) charged with riotous behaviour following disorder in Derry

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a 12-year-old boy with “riotous behaviour” following disorder in Derry.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its investigation of disorder in the Moss Park area of Derry on Thursday led to the 12-year-old being charged with possessing an article with intent to damage property and with riotous behaviour.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on June 18th.

Two 16-year-old males arrested in connection with the disorder have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The three were arrested on Thursday evening.