Fourteen men arrested as cannabis and cocaine seized in Ballymun
Two firearms, ammunition, cash and two cars also seized after Gardaí search 14 homes
Fourteen homes were searched in the Ballymun area of north Dublin. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Fourteen men have been arrested and 14 homes were searched, following a three-day search operation by An Garda Síochána in Ballymun, Dublin 11.
During the course of the operation – which began on Monday, May 20th and concluded today – street drug dealers in Ballymun were targeted and cannabis herb and cocaine was seized. The drugs have an estimated street value of €42,000 and more than €14,000 in cash was seized, according to a Garda statement.
Gardaí say two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized.
The 14 arrested men, aged between 16 and 30, were all detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Twelve were charged and are before the courts.
Two were released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In a follow-up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition was also seized, according to the statement.
Gardaí say the investigations are still ongoing.