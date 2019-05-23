Fourteen men arrested as cannabis and cocaine seized in Ballymun

Fourteen men have been arrested and 14 homes were searched, following a three-day search operation by An Garda Síochána in Ballymun, Dublin 11.

During the course of the operation – which began on Monday, May 20th and concluded today – street drug dealers in Ballymun were targeted and cannabis herb and cocaine was seized. The drugs have an estimated street value of €42,000 and more than €14,000 in cash was seized, according to a Garda statement.

Gardaí say two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized.

The 14 arrested men, aged between 16 and 30, were all detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Twelve were charged and are before the courts.

Two were released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a follow-up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition was also seized, according to the statement.

Gardaí say the investigations are still ongoing.