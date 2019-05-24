MDMA worth €33,000 seized in north Dublin

Revenue officers have seized €33,000 worth of MDMA at a house in north Dublin.

The seizure followed intelligence received in relation to 560g of the drug and a follow-up search of the house in the Dollymount area.

MDMA is the chemical name of the drug ecstasy and often comes in powdered form.

Gardaí said a 23-year-old Irish man was arrested at the scene and brought to Raheny Garda station, where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure was a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, gardaí from the Clontarf Drugs Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.