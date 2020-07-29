Appeal court adds two years to detention for minor who tried to murder woman

A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app will not have his 11-year detention reviewed until 2025 following an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday increased the teenager’s sentence review date by two years after finding that the original five-year term of detention was too lenient.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham delivered judgment, saying that a review of the sentence took place at too early a stage.

He said increasing the 11-year sentence would not be appropriate having regard to the significant mitigating factors in the case.

“We are conscious of the fact that the director succeeded in the application must be a source of deep disappointment to the respondent and he may not find it easy to cope with the situation,” said the judge.

Mr Justice Birmingham, sitting with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy then resentenced the teenager to 11-years detention with a review on January 1st, 2025.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was originally sentenced by Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court to 11 years detention with a review to commence after five years on January 1st, 2023.

The attempted murderer has been in custody since December 2017 when he lured Stephanie Ng to an isolated area at the Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire.

After pleading guilty to her attempted murder, the teenager received his sentence in November 2019.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) successfully sought a review of the teenager’s sentence on the grounds that it was “unduly lenient”, arguing that a review of the 11-year sentence imposed on the teenage boy after a five-year period was too early.

The Court of Appeal found that the element of planning and premeditation meant that, ‘even as attempted murders go’, the offence had to be seen as being at the high end of the spectrum.

The father of the teenage boy yesterday apologised to the victim Ms Ng before the three-judge panel and said: “There is no excuse for the terrible actions our son carried out that day”.

The man told the Court of Appeal that he regretted his son not being hospitalised or being given the correct medication at an earlier stage. The father said he wished he hadn’t allowed his son to have such a high dose of antidepressants, which he gave the boy every night and which he felt may have induced the manic episode during which he attacked the victim.

The father said the attack was not unpredictable and his son had previously attempted to commit suicide “to avoid attacking people”.

The teenager met his 25-year-old victim on the Whisper social media app, where he had pretended to be 19. The boy was just 15 years old when he tried to kill Ms Ng during their first face-to-face meeting on December 23 2017, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge in Dun Laoghaire. There, he grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

Gardaí later found a book of drawings in his bedroom, containing a sketch of someone being cut up with a knife. The words, ‘serial killer’, had been written on another page.

His victim previously gave evidence in March 2019 of taking what she thought was her last breath, as the teenager she met online tried to ‘choke the life’ out of her before leaving her for dead. She later felt that he was frustrated with himself for not having killed her. Through tears, she told the Central Criminal Court that the boy had ‘destroyed’ her life.

* An earlier headline on this report incorrectly stated that the boy’s sentence had been increased. This error occurred in the editing process.