Ten further Dublin bus-route diversions on College Green

Additional Dublin Bus routes are to be diverted so as to make way for extended Luas trams.

The changes follow on from similar changes to 17 bus routes at the end of January that were undertaken to improve journey times in the city centre.

The introduction of the new Luas Cross City in December has led to traffic delays in the College Green area.

New, longer Luas trams operating at an increased frequency will be travelling through College Green by the end of March and will require priority access to meet journey-time targets.

From Monday, March 5th, changes will be made to 10 more Dublin Bus routes that pass through the College Green/College Street area:

Route 4 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (am peak only);

Route 7, 7b, 7d northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (am peak only);

Route 145 northbound to reroute via Tara Street to Heuston;

Route 84X northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay;

Route 116 northbound to reroute via Tara Street, Burgh Quay;

Route 118 northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay;

Route 120 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street, Townsend Street, Merrion Square (peak only);

Route 44 southbound to reroute via Abbey Street, Hawkins Street;

Route 51D southbound to reroute Hawkins Street, Townsend Street, Merrion Square;

Route 142 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street, Townsend Street, Merrion Square.

Dublin Bus said it would continue to work with Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority on solutions to alleviate delays.