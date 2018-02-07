Hospital syndicate wins €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus

A syndicate of staff at a Galway hospital have been revealed as the winners of Tuesday’s night €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw.

The 18-person syndicate, made up of administration staff at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe, have made contact with the National Lottery. The ticket has been verified and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their prize.

The winning ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold at the hospital’s Oasis shop, which caters for hospital patients, visitors and workers. The winning numbers were 13, 15, 22, 25 and 41.

Portiuncula hospital is an acute general and maternity hospital and the catchment area includes patients residing in the east Galway, Roscommon, midlands and midwestern areas.

Trish O’Donoghue, manager of the Oasis shop said “this is absolutely crazy”.

“Since we opened the doors this morning, we have been inundated with well-wishers and hopeful customers who are checking their tickets.”

There was no winner of Tuesday night’s EuroMillions €115 million jackpot which means that Friday’s jackpot now rolls over to a total of €130 million.