Irish Water to introduce excess water charges next January

Irish Water has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce excess water charges from next year.

A report from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) confirmed the suspension of water charges would continue until December 31st, 2018.

Excess use charges will not begin until January 1st, 2019, “at the earliest” while bills for excess use charges will not be issued until July 1st next year “at the earliest”.

Charges to domestic customers will only apply when water in excess of 213,000 litres per year is used.

The CRU said there will be no charges to domestic customers in any circumstances in 2018.

The rules and processes relating to excess use charges will be determined by the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Irish Water said a public consultation would be carried out to determine what constitutes excess usage.

“The Water Charges Plan clarifies that there will be no charges for water services for domestic customers in 2018; provides that excess use charges will apply from 2019; advises that detail regarding excess-use charge levels, commencement dates and associated rules and processes will be agreed with the Minister and the CRU and provided in a later version of the water charges plan,” Irish Water said in a statement.