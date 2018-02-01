Taxi fares increase of 3.2% comes into effect

Taxi fares across Ireland will increase by 3.2 per cent today.

Under the new rules, the set initial charge for all taxis will rise from €3.60 to €3.80 during standard hours (8am-8pm) and from €4 to €4.20 during premium hours (8pm-8am, Sundays and Bank Holidays).

For journeys up to 15km, fares will increase from €1.10 per km to €1.14 for standards hours and €1.40 per km to €1.45 for premium hours.

For journeys over 15km, fares will rise from €1.45 per km to €1.50 for standard hours and €1.75 per km to €1.80 for premium hours.

The increase was passed by the National Transport Authority (NTA) at a board meeting last September due to rising costs of running a taxi.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA said it undertakes a survey of drivers and consumers together with a review of any change in the cost of operating a taxi service every two years.

“In 2014, a 4 per cent increase in maximum fares was granted, and between 2014 and 2016, we have calculated that in overall terms, costs increased by a further 3.2 per cent,” Ms Graham said.

Irish taxi app Lynk said many drivers say the “small increase” will not be enough to offset increased insurance, tax and fuel costs.

The company said taxi drivers had to pay around €200 in operational costs to recalibrate meters to align them with the new fare system.

Noel Ebbs, chief executive of Lynk said in particular rising insurance costs “has put heaving financial pressures on some drivers”.