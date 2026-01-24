Media

Paddy Clancy: journalist and It Says in the Papers presenter on RTÉ dies

Sligo native’s career spanned more than six decades and included work for the Sligo Champion and the Sun

Journalist Paddy Clancy was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Photograph: Newsbrands Ireland
Stephen Maguire
Journalist Paddy Clancy, best known for presenting RTÉ’s It Says in the Papers, has died aged 82.

A native of Sligo, Mr Clancy’s career covered more than six decades. He died peacefully yesterday at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr Clancy worked for the Sligo Champion before working for the Donegal People’s Press.

He was known for many years as the voice of RTÉ’s Morning Ireland segment It Says in the Papers.

His career spanned 62 years, including working for the Sun and Mirror newspapers.

He reported on many high-profile events through the years, including the 1972 Bloody Sunday events in Derry and the famine in Somalia in 1990.

In 2019 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for his extensive contribution to the industry.

In later life, he and his wife Bernie lived in Creevy, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Mr Clancy retired in the summer of 2023.

His funeral details have yet to be released.

