RTÉ says it will withdraw from Eurovision if Israel participates

RTÉ has said it will pull out of the Eurovision Song Contest next year if Israel participates.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the broadcaster confirmed that it has reached a decision on the issue, which director general Kevin Bakhurst first raised with the European Broadcasting Union earlier this year.

Israel’s participation in the annual song contest has been a source of criticism from pro-Palestinian activists in recent years as the assault on Gaza begun after the October 7th attacks on Israel by Hamas have continued and intensified.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs the competition, is engaged in a consultation process with its members on Israel’s participation, with a decision due in November.

But some countries are already making their positions clear. Broadcasters in Iceland and Slovenia have recently said they may not take part in the competition next year if Israel is involved.

In its statement, RTE said: “It is RTÉ’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza. RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”