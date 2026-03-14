Fearmhíniú (mansplaining), báinín (flat white) and other Irish words for modern life

What do the words bingewatch, podcast, doomscrolling, prinks, and ghosting have in common?

They are examples of words that have entered everyday speech in recent years – chances are you used at least one of them recently without so much as a second thought. But how did they make it into common usage?

The internationally dominant position of English in commerce, trade and technology means new terms often arise in English first before being adopted or adapted for use by other languages. Irish speakers who used the site formerly known as Twitter will be familiar with the word “tvuíteáil” for “tweeting”, for example.

Irish is not alone when it comes to adopting words from other languages. In German, the word “handy” is used to describe mobile phones, while in French, words such as “streaming”, “podcast” and “le weekend” are commonly used.

Despite the privileged position held by English in Ireland, it is not all one-way traffic. English has adopted loanwords of Irish origin over the years with words such as “banshee” (bean sídhe), “smithereens” (smidiríní), “slew” (sluagh), and perhaps “kibosh” (caidhp bháis).

One of the core characteristics of any living language is its ability to adapt to new concepts, technology and social change. And loanwords such as these are simply examples of the speakers of living languages doing what the speakers of living languages do.

And, Irish is no different. The idea that minority languages struggle to keep pace with modernity is more a reflection of outdated or dismissive postcolonial attitudes towards language than of any limitation of a language itself. The irony was not lost on this writer recently when an English speaker demanded to know the Irish word for “croissant”, presumably not realising the origin of the word.

Of course, not all new words are loanwords. As is the case with other languages, words emerge in Irish that describe new concepts as the language evolves. As the official online Irish dictionary, Focloir.ie offers us a window into how the language embraces new concepts and ideas. The site is home to An Foclóir Nua Gaeilge – a new monolingual Irish dictionary launched last year.

Linguists are constantly updating the site with new terms – some may be imported from other languages (like píotsa – pizza – from Italian), while other terms have developed from pre-existing Irish words (craosfhéachaint – bingewatch). The site includes useful grammatical information, audio files and usage notes.

The list below includes words and examples that have been updated by the team at focloir.ie, and other words that have yet to be added but will doubtless appear before long.

outdoor life / an saol allamuigh

e-scooter / scútar leictreach

Sampla: scútar leictreach a thiomáint / to ride an e-scooter

sauna / sána, seomra allais

Sampla: chaith mé seal sa sána / I spent a while in the sauna

weather warning / rabhadh aimsire, foláireamh aimsire

Sampla: tá rabhadh aimsire buí i bhfeidhm / a yellow weather warning is in place

surfing / surfáil

Sampla: chuamar ag surfáil / we went surfing

glamping / glampáil

Sampla: beimid ag glampáil ag an bhféile cheoil / we will be glamping at the music festival

food / bia

smoothie / caoineog, smúdaí

oat milk / bainne coirce

Sampla: latte mór agus bainne coirce ann / a large latte with oat milk

flat white / báinín, caife maolbhán

Sampla: dhá bháinín, le do thoil / two flat whites, please

air fryer / aerfhriochtóir

Sampla: úsáidimid an t-aerfhriochtóir gach lá / we use the air fryer every day

domestic life / saol an teaghlaigh

underfloor heating / teas faoin urlár

Sampla: tá teas faoin urlár sa teach / there is underfloor heating in the house

heat pump / teaschaidéal

Sampla: teaschaidéal á shuiteáil / a heat pump being installed

solar panel / painéal gréine, grianphainéal

Sampla: painéil ghréine a chur ar dhíon an tí / to put solar panels on the roof of the house

smart speaker / callaire cliste

Sampla: do ghuthán a cheangal leis an gcallaire cliste / to connect your phone to the smart speaker

steam cleaner / galghlantóir

Sampla: galghlantóir á úsáid / using a steam cleaner

hybrid working / obair chumaisc

Sampla: socrú oibre lae san obair chumaisc / a day’s work arrangement in hybrid working

modern phenomena / feiniméin an lae inniu

cancel culture / cealchultúr, cultúr cealaithe

Sampla: cur i gcoinne an chealchultúir / opposition to cancel culture

woke / múscailte

Sampla: duine múscailte / a woke person

mansplaining / fearmhíniú

Sampla: cuireadh fearmhíniú ina leith / he was accused of mansplaining

conspiracy theory / teoiric chomhcheilge

Sampla: teoiric chomhcheilge faoin toghchán / a conspiracy theory about the election

vape / galtoitín

Sampla: galtoitín a chaitheamh / to vape

skinny jab / instealladh caillte meáchain

escape room / seomra éalaithe

Sampla: d’éirigh linn an seomra éalaithe a shárú / we managed to complete the escape room

pandemic / paindéim

Sampla: le linn na paindéime / during the pandemic

staycation / saoire sa bhaile

Sampla: rinneamar saoire sa bhaile i mbliana / we had a staycation this year

social life / an saol sóisialta

ghosting / góstáil

Sampla: rinneadh góstáil orm / I was ghosted

the ick / an t-ucht? déistin, samhnas?

pre-drinks / réamhdeochanna

Sampla: réamhdeochanna san árasán / pre-drinks in the apartment

neurodivergent / néara-éagsúil

Sampla: duine néara-éagsúil / a neurodivergent person

technology / teicneolaíocht

Irish words for modern life: doomscrolling / gruamscrolláil. Illustration: Jennifer Farley

smartphone / fón cliste, guthán cliste

Sampla: tá guthán cliste ag gach duine anois / everyone has a smartphone now

artificial intelligence / intleacht shaorga

Sampla: an rud maith í an intleacht shaorga? / is artificial intelligence a good thing?

wifi password / pasfhocal don wifi

Sampla: cad é an pasfhocal don wifi? / what is the wifi password?

self-driving car / gluaisteán uathrialaitheach

Sampla: Cheannaigh mé gluaisteán uathrialaitheach / I purchased a self-driving car

podcast / podchraoladh

Sampla: éistim le go leor podchraoltaí / I listen to a lot of podcasts

selfie / féinín

Sampla: glacaimis féinín / let’s take a selfie

streaming / sruthú

Sampla: sruthú mídhleathach / illegal streaming

bingewatch / craosfhéachaint

Sampla: craosfhéachaint a dhéanamh ar chlár teilifíse / to binge-watch a television programme

screen time / am ar an scáileán, am scáileáin, am úsáide scáileáin

Sampla: Is am amú é am úsáide scáileáin / screen time is a waste of time

Irish words for modern life: bingewatch / craosfhéachaint. Illustration: Jennifer Farley

doomscrolling / gruamscrolláil

Sampla: an oíche a chaitheamh ag gruamscrolláil / spending the night doomscrolling

data centre / ionad sonraí

Sampla: úsáideann na hionaid sonraí a lán uisce / data centres use a lot of water

cloud storage / néalstóráil

data analytics / anailísíocht sonraí

Sampla: post san anailísíocht sonraí / a job in data analytics

social media / na meáin shóisialta

Irish words for modern life: troll / troll. Illustration: Jennifer Farley

influencer / tionchairí

Sampla: tionchairí ar líne / an online influencer

troll / troll

Sampla: níl ann ach troll / he’s just a troll

algorithm / algartam

Sampla: tá an t-algartam iomlán as riocht / the algorithm is completely off

viral / mearscaipe

Sampla: físeán mearscaipe / a viral video

to catfish somebody / an chuma fhíorúil a chur ar dhuine

Sampla: cuireadh an chuma fhíorúil orm / I was catfished

swipe / svaidhpeáil

Sampla: svaidhpeáil ar chlé / swipe left

share / roinn

Sampla: grianghraf a roinnt / to share a photograph

follow / lean

Sampla: duine a leanúint ar Instagram / to follow someone on Instagram

tag / clibeáil

Sampla: clibeáil / to tag

e-commerce / ríomhthráchtáil

Sampla: is ollchomhlacht ríomhthráchtála é Amazon / Amazon is a giant e-commerce company

online banking / baincéireacht ar líne

Sampla: is nós le daoine úsáid a bhaint as baincéireacht ar líne chun billí a íoc / people tend to pay bills using online banking

online shopping / siopadóireacht ar líne

Sampla: tá níos mó daoine ag siopadóireacht ar líne anois ná mar a bhí riamh cheana / more people are shopping online than ever before

contactless payment / íocaíocht gan tadhall

Sampla: is féidir íocaíocht gan tadhall a dhéanamh beagnach i ngach siopa / contactless payment can be made in most shops

cryptocurrency / criptea-airgeadra

Sampla: an nglacfar le híocaíochtaí criptea-airgeadra amach anseo? / will cryptocurrency payments be accepted in the future?

drone delivery / seachadadh le drón

Sampla: is féidir le siopaí earraí a sheachadadh le drón / shops can send products by drone

Irish words for modern life: scam call/glao scamála. Illustration: Jennifer Farley

scam call / glao scamála

Sampla: ná freagair glaoanna anaithnid ar do ghuthán / do not answer anonymous calls on your phone

cybersecurity / cibearshlándáil

Sampla: beimid ag glampáil ag an bhféile cheoil / we will be glamping at the music festival

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