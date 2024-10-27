Smart energy: When is the best time to use the dishwasher and wash clothes?

Energy consumption: Being down to your last pair of socks is no longer the baseline for putting on a wash. Photograph: PA Photo/Hubbub

Is it a good time to use the dishwasher? Most of us don’t need to be told when. If you’re down to the last cereal bowl, that’s probably a sign. But there are other signs to look out for too.

If the wind is blowing and it’s before 5pm or after 7pm, then it’s definitely a good time, according to the ESB Networks campaign, “Is this a good time?”.

Launched two years ago this month, the goal of the campaign is to move household electricity consumption away from times of supply constraint and move usage to times when more of our electricity is likely to come from wind.

Ireland uses a variety of sources for our electricity production, including gas, coal, peat, oil and renewables such as wind. We want to up our use of renewables because there are less nasty emissions from these.

During the peak demand periods, if there is pressure on gas supply, or when wind generation is low, or generators or interconnectors are out of service, there is a risk of insufficient electricity to meet demand.

This risk is greatest at the peak times between 5pm and 7pm, Monday to Friday when electricity usage peaks. There can also be a higher demand for electricity supply during weekday mornings. All of this intensifies now as winter draws in.

Because there is greater need for electricity during these times, the country is more dependent on imported fossil fuel, making the peak period more carbon intensive.

At other times, when wind generation is high, consumption may be low and this is an opportunity to use greener, less carbon-intensive electricity.

By waiting until the right time to use energy-intensive appliances, we can all relieve pressure on the national grid and reduce emissions.

Some 18,000 electricity customers have signed up to the “Is this a good time” campaign. Participants receive tips by text and email on how to shift their usage.

When is the best time to wash clothes? Being down to your last clean pair of socks is no longer the baseline for putting on a wash. If it’s breezy, however, and there is an abundance of renewable energy, and you’ve got enough for a full load of course, then it’s time to act.

Does this shirt need ironing? If it’s 5.30pm on a Monday, you’ve now got a very worthy excuse to shirk the task. You’re doing it, or rather not doing it, for the environment.

ESB Networks have gone a step further and gamified things. Participants are invited to take part in “energy events” where they can earn a €5 eGift card by taking specific actions and reporting back on them within 72 hours.

So far, households have taken more than 40,000 actions to help support Ireland’s security of supply and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, says ESB Networks.

You don’t have to be an ESB customer to take part: you can sign up at esbnetworks.ie regardless of your electricity supplier, you just need to set up an ESB Networks online account using your MPRN. You’ll find that at the top of your bill. You don’t need a smart meter and signing up won’t change your tariff.

Your electricity bill won’t necessarily be cheaper or more expensive as a result. Check your tariff with your supplier to find out if shifting your usage will affect your bill.