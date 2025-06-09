Noise is a health problem for at least one in five EU citizens, according to the European Commission. Photograph: Getty Images

Do you have somewhere quiet where you can go? Spending time every day away from noise is good for your health.

After air pollution, road, rail and air traffic noise is the second most important cause of ill health in western Europe, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Industry, construction, public works and neighbourhood noise all add to what it calls ‘environmental noise’.

Heart attack, stroke, reduced cognitive performance in children, severe annoyance and sleep disturbance can result from prolonged exposure to such noise, according to the WHO.

It is estimated to cause 12,000 premature deaths, and to contribute to 48,000 new cases of heart disease in Europe every year, says the organisation.

Noise is a health problem for at least one in five EU citizens, according to the European Commission. Yikes.

It’s hard for urban dwellers to avoid noise, but they are not the only ones affected. In areas affected by noise, the proportion of people ‘highly annoyed’ by noise is greater in rural areas than noisy urban areas, according to the European Environment Agency.

This suggests that unnatural sound, such as wind turbines, perhaps, is more annoying in the context of rural areas and perhaps masks other, more beneficial, natural sounds, according to the 2016 Quiet Areas in Europe report by the Agency.

The Environmental Noise Directive is the main EU law for noise pollution. It requires countries to publish noise maps and action plans every five years. It isn’t prescriptive about noise limits or mitigations, however. That’s for member states to decide for themselves.

Action will have to be ramped up if the number of people affected by transport noise is to be reduced by its target of 30 per cent by 2030, says the European Commission.

One action is identifying and preserving areas where there is good environmental noise quality.

This kind of tranquillity is often found where there is vegetation, low levels of man-made sounds and the dominance of natural sounds, according to the Quiet Areas report. The visual intrusion of man-made structures and buildings into an otherwise perceived natural landscape can also reduce the sense of tranquillity.

Ireland ranked fourth in EU countries where people living in cities of more than 50,000 inhabitants had access to quiet areas within a one-hour drive, according to the report. Those living in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg had the least access to quiet areas.

It’s important for all of us to get respite from noise pollution and the Environmental Noise Directive allows for the designation and protection of quiet areas.

Limerick City and County Council has some areas in mind. Since 2020 Limerick has been inviting its citizens to use the free Hush City app to record information on areas in the city and county where they find peace and tranquillity. This information is then available to policymakers, and it shows others where they can find peace and quiet too.

As part of Limerick’s Noise Action Plan 2024-2028, the council will assess sound in parks and other green spaces in Adare, Newcastle West, Croom and Abbeyfeale, gathering supportive evidence to have them officially designated as Quiet Areas.

Limerick was ranked ‘excellent’ by the Environmental Protection Agency for its 2023 noise action plan progress report. The city and county have been using low-noise road surfaces, introducing traffic calming to reduce speeds, conducting noise monitoring surveys and prioritising cycling and walking routes.

Noise is about culture and respect among people too. In some areas of Germany, you wouldn’t dream of mowing your grass or cutting hedges between 1pm and 3pm as it is typical for older generations to sleep at this time. If you haven’t stopped work, you will likely get a gentle reminder from a neighbour to do so. It’s a two-way street, where neighbours assure each other some quiet time every day.

So whether it’s your phone on speaker on public transport, your strimmer going on a Sunday morning, or your dog barking all day, spare a thought for those around you. Don’t make noise, make peace.