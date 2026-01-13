Sephora to open first store on island of Ireland

Sephora has announced it will open its first store on the island of Ireland next month. Photograph: Sephora UK/PA

Beauty retailer Sephora has announced it will open its first store on the island of Ireland next month.

Speculation has been growing since a hoarding sign with Sephora’s distinctive black and white stripe branding was erected in the Victoria Square shopping complex in Belfast last year.

On Tuesday, Sephora announced the new store will open on February 12th, teasing an “iconic moment”.

It has described creating a 2,550-sq ft “beauty playground in the heart of Belfast’s main shopping district”.

The store will also bring a number of internet viral brands which are exclusively available in Sephora to the island of Ireland for the first time.

These include Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, as well as Makeup By Mario, Merit Beauty, INNBeauty Project and Tower 28.

The shelves will also feature brands such as Tatcha, Glossier, Glow Recipe, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

Sephora has hinted a grand opening, pointing to its openings since its first store in the UK in 2023 having become “iconic moments rooted in the cultural zeitgeist”.

They have said it will be “filled with entertainment from local and emerging talents, curated queue experiences, and the tastiest delicacies from favourite local culinary hot spots”, adding: “all of which will be a part of the ‘pure beaut’ grand opening when Sephora UK opens its doors in Belfast”.

It is also to include the potential of on-the-spot prizes, with details to follow on that and the opening in general on the @sephoraUK account on Instagram.

Julie King, senior asset manager, Commerz Real said: “The arrival of such a significant global beauty powerhouse is a milestone moment for Victoria Square.

“It is a powerful endorsement of the strength and appeal of Victoria Square as the city’s number one retail destination. Securing Sephora UK underscores our commitment to meeting evolving consumer demand for premium, experiential retail experiences.

“The brand’s arrival also affirms Belfast’s role as a major retail hotspot, both on the island of Ireland and the UK.” – PA