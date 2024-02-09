Simone Gannon: Four new make-up products with transformative powers

If you’re in the market for a new statement lip, make it one of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Icon Lipsticks

There’s nothing quite like the transformative power of a new beauty product: one that illuminates the skin, adds sparkle to the eyes or makes you feel like the best version of yourself.

This week, I’m highlighting four brilliant (and brand new) make-up products that will elevate your mood and make-up bag.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Primers

Les Beiges, Chanel

Sublime is the only word that fits when describing Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Winter Primers (€50 from Brown Thomas). Three are available as part of the new Les Beige Winter Glow Collection, a line of products designed to add a fresh, just-back-from-a-walk-in-zero-degrees, rosy radiance to the skin.

Light and fluid on application, each shade adds instant iridescence to the skin. Think glow, not glitter. Icy Beige is my favourite, a peachy gold with a translucent finish that lifts and brightens. There’s also Light Copper, a bronze/pink-hued shade, and Frosty White, a luminous sheer shade with hints of lilac.

The primers don’t just look good, either. Comforting, protective ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, camellia seed and microalgae, make them the perfect pre-make-up product for parched winter skin. Wear alone on no-make-up make-up days, apply before foundation to add a beautifully subtle glow, or pat into the high points of the face after your complexion product of choice.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks

Hollywood Beauty Icon lipshades from Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks have always impressed me. That’s not just because of the array of finishes available – everything from matte and satin to ultra-matte and glossy is on offer, but because of the sheer number of shades from which to choose. That choice grows with the launch of Tilbury’s Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks (€34 from Brown Thomas).

A collection of five satin shine pinks and five modern matte reds created to complement every skin tone – with new Lip Cheat Lip Liners to match (€25 from Brown Thomas). All are beautifully intense and creamy and apply easily, but something else sets them apart: pink pigments. “Each lipstick has a light-diffusing filter effect that catches the light and makes the lips look fuller and wider,” its maker, Charlotte Tilbury, has noted. She’s not wrong. The finish is exquisite. If you’re in the market for a new statement lip, make it one of these.

Sculpted by Aimee Prime Eyes Cream Eyeshadow Sticks

Sculpted by Aimee, Prime Eyes Cream Eyeshadow Sticks

A recent product launch from Sculpted by Aimee, Prime Eyes Cream Eyeshadow Sticks (€24 from sculptedbyaimee.com), takes the effort out of eye make-up with their double-ended design. Each eyeshadow stick contains a matte shade and a shimmer shade, allowing you to create a fast, flattering, smoky eye in seconds.

Three shades are available: Vanilla Pearl, Tan Topaz and Chocolate Bronze. The latter is my favourite. As the name suggests, one end of the stick is a rich, chocolate brown, and the other a caramel-hued golden bronze.

A small tip: I recommend slightly warming the crayon with your fingers before applying so it doesn’t drag across the eyelid.

Vieve Nova Glow Liquid Light

Vieve Nova Glow Liquid Light, Bijou shade

If there’s one thing Vieve does exceptionally well, it’s creating products that can be used in a multitude of ways. The latest addition to the line-up is Vieve Nova Glow Liquid Light (€29 from Brown Thomas). A creamy, high-impact highlighter that feels like skincare but delivers a finish that demands attention, thanks to a formula of light-reflecting pigments and smoothing polymers, along with good-for-your-skin ingredients.

Once you start applying you won’t be able to stop. Nova Glow glides on to the skin and immediately illuminates. We’re talking about a head-turning, glass-like highlight that everyone will ask you about (and it’s available in three shades). Apply to the high points of the face, inner eyes, cupid bow, and bridge of the nose – apply it everywhere (you can even wear it alone on the eyes as a luminous liquid eyeshadow).

This week I’m loving… Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Pop

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Pop, €109 for 75ml from Brown Thomas

New and delicious from Marc Jacobs, Daisy Eau So Fresh Pop (€109 for 75ml from Brown Thomas) is putting a spring-like pep in my step. A fresh, fruity, uplifting fragrance housed in fun, playful packaging; this is the scent to reach for if you love bright, sweet, citrus-infused scents. Notes of lemon, lime and pear mingle with raspberry, rose and velvet and a warm base of musk and cedar. Yummy.