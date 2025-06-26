Anna Wintour to step down as US Vogue editor after 37 years

Anna Wintour serves as American Vogue's editor-in-chief, as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/ AFP via Getty Images

Anna Wintour is stepping down from her role as American Vogue’s editor-in-chief after 37 years, the Times of London has reported.

Ms Wintour announced her decision in a staff meeting yesterday.

She said the Condé Nast publication is seeking a new head of American editorial content.

The person filling the newly created position will take over daily editing duties of a magazine that’s considered a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

READ MORE

Ms Wintour, who serves as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, took on expanded duties after a company reorganisation four years ago, the company said in an email. Other markets, including Japan, the UK and France, already have appointed dedicated heads of editorial content.

She has been a force in the fashion industry for decades, with her steely presence in the front row of fashion shows from the world’s top designers. Her look and demeanour largely inspired the editor-in-chief character in the book and movie The Devil Wears Prada. The magazine’s autumn fashion edition was the subject of a 2009 documentary, The September Issue.

As Condé Nast’s chief content officer, Ms Wintour oversees every brand globally - including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure and more, with the exception of the New Yorker. They’re all part of the Newhouse family’s media empire.