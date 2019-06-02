Emo Court opens to the public for the first time

Holding court

Emo Court, the James Gandon-designed country house in Co Laois, is now open to the public. Set on 250 acres of park and agricultural land, the house has a tearoom and gift shop, along with manicured 18th century gardens, woodland and a lake.

heritageireland.ie

Taming Tokyo

Heading east for the Rugby World Cup this autumn?

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is offering guests a behind the scenes visit to a sumo wrestling stable, followed by lunch with the wrestler or, during the tournament season, guests can watch a match in the company of a specialist writer and announcer who will share their expertise and provide private commentary.

Their Grappling Tokyo Package starts from €2,279 per person including two nights B&B accommodation and the sumo experience.

palacehoteltokyo.com

There’s more happening in Japan than just the Rugby World Cup.

Donegal for dads

Treat your dad this Father’s Day with a trip to Lough Eske Castle.

Their Discover Donegal package includes accommodation in a courtyard or deluxe room with full Irish breakfast, a three-course dinner in Cedars Restaurant, entry into either Glenveagh Castle or Donegal Castle for one day, a 10 per cent discount on local stores including McElhinney’s Department Store, Magee 1886 and Triona Design, and a history tour of Lough Eske Castle.

From €289 per room, Sunday – Friday, until August 31st. lougheskecastlehotel.com

D4 dining

For the perfect start to the weekend this summer, try the Dylan Hotel’s new Friday barbecue menu.

Served in their outdoor terrace, the Nurserie, and available for groups or individual diners, the menu is a mixture of traditional grilled favourites and locally sourced plant-based treats.

There will be live music from John Mahon, so you can sit back, relax and dig in. dylan.ie