A new way to visit the Aran Islands and date nights in Dublin

Go west

A day out on Inis Mór will be easier than ever with the new Aran Island Ferries sailings from June 5th. Joining the fleet, Saoirse na Farraige is a 400-seater ferry that includes a wheelchair lift. Taking in a Cliffs of Moher cruise and views of Inis Oirr and Inis Meáin, the 90 minute trip leaves Galway docks at 9.30am and gets you back for 6pm, plenty of time for a relaxed drink before dinner in your favourite Galway watering hole. Return tickets €25 children, €49 adults aranislandferries.com

When in Galway

Reopening on June 2nd, The Harbour Hotel is right on Galway docks, so it couldn’t be more handy for your Aran Island day trip. The rekindle package includes two nights B&B plus a welcome bottle of prosecco and dinner on one night, for €412 for two. harbour.ie

Take the long view

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year, it’s how to look forward to things. Look a little further and plan ahead for 2022 with Travel Department. The group guided holiday experts can’t wait to get back in the swing of bringing you places and have launched their next year adventures now. Rainy days would certainly be easier knowing you had Classic Tuscany (seven nights from €1049), or Lake Garda, Venice and Verona (seven nights from €829) up your sleeve. traveldepartment.com

Rock on

Back with a bang (and some cool chords), Co Mayo’s Mount Falcon hotel is going all out to help us recapture lost moments with a June bank holiday weekend package including a live music dinner show. Held in its new Orchard Cafe, an open air, heated bamboo tent on the hotel lawns, it promises the outdoor experience, while being sheltered from the elements. Two nights B&B plus live music dinner on one night €320 pps, or get a gang together to share a self-catering lodge from €144 pps. mountfalcon.com

A date with Dublin

As more and more spots open up, Dublin is swinging back into action, and it’s not simply shopping and dining. The museums are open, and the visitor sites at Dublin Castle, including the State Apartments and Coach House Gallery. Stay at The Morrison right on the Liffey from €199 for two, including dinner and breakfast, morrisonhotel.com. Or if you’re feeling flush, treat yourself (or a very loved one) to a splurgetastic trip to the Shelbourne, where two nights, a bottle of champagne, oysters and more champagne, cocktails and dinner (if you can fit it all in), plus a massage comes in at €490 pps. theshelbourne.com

Walk the walk

Hands up all those who’ve discovered the simple pleasures of a good walk over the past year. Stretch your horizons, and your legs with The Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort Walking in Wicklow package. Take two nights b&b, one dinner and a picnic lunch, plus walking maps for the Wicklow Way for €189 pps. While you’re there, check out lovely Russborough House with 20 per cent off the admission price as part of your stay. tulfarrishotel.com

Generation games

A nice idea from the Castleknock Hotel in north Dublin, Generations is a get together for the extended family. Two nights b&b for a family of four, plus two more adults (so add grandparents, or favourite aunts), plus dinner one evening, health club and swimming pool access, and a welcome drink is €700 all in. castleknockhotel.com