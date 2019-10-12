The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
RuPaul and Bonnie Greer are up, Facebook ads and arguing about The Joker are down
RuPaul. Photograph: Michelle Groskopf/The New York Time
WHAT’S HOT
Faultline
Anú’s new immersive theatre piece about gay men’s experience in 1980s Ireland
Belle Époque
The inspiration for Louis Vuitton’s latest collection
Double 8
Dumpling spot in Bray
Checkered patterns
From old-school Vans to new school Off White coats
Bonnie Greer
Emerging as a voice of sense and passion on Brexit
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Start your engines
Autumn-winter swimming
Don’t let the chill in the air stop you
WHAT’S NOT
Oat-less porridge
’Tis the season of buckwheat, millet, and quinoa messing with a classic
Facebook political ads
Relaxing their rules again. Have they learned nothing?
Fast-BBQ
Cheap meat, high mark-ups
Prep
The trend for preppy fashion is saturated, time for something more rough and ready
Hell-Pore
Expect increasingly intense and painful face masks to be filling your Instagram feed
Arguments about The Joker
Sometimes pop culture is best consumed silently
Bathroom selfies
Surely there should be more to restaurants than their facilities?