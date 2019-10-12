The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

RuPaul and Bonnie Greer are up, Facebook ads and arguing about The Joker are down

RuPaul. Photograph: Michelle Groskopf/The New York Time

RuPaul. Photograph: Michelle Groskopf/The New York Time

 

WHAT’S HOT

Faultline

Anú’s new immersive theatre piece about gay men’s experience in 1980s Ireland

Belle Époque

The inspiration for Louis Vuitton’s latest collection

Double 8

Dumpling spot in Bray

Checkered patterns

From old-school Vans to new school Off White coats

Bonnie Greer

Emerging as a voice of sense and passion on Brexit

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Start your engines

Autumn-winter swimming

Don’t let the chill in the air stop you

WHAT’S NOT

Oat-less porridge

’Tis the season of buckwheat, millet, and quinoa messing with a classic

Facebook political ads

Relaxing their rules again. Have they learned nothing?

Fast-BBQ

Cheap meat, high mark-ups

Prep

The trend for preppy fashion is saturated, time for something more rough and ready

Hell-Pore

Expect increasingly intense and painful face masks to be filling your Instagram feed

Arguments about The Joker

Sometimes pop culture is best consumed silently

Bathroom selfies

Surely there should be more to restaurants than their facilities?

