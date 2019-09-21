The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Amanda Palmer and beignets are up, but we’re asking, who needs Avozillas?
Fewer doughnuts, more beignets please
WHAT’S HOT
Amanda Palmer
The American performance artist is on tour across Ireland in October. Do not miss her
Beignets
Why can’t we have fewer donuts and more of these?
Seán Kennedy
A star of the Dublin Fringe Festival
Mister S
New restaurant on Camden Street in Dublin
Celine Dion
A fashion icon whose style keeps getting better and more bonkers
Magnus
Shazam for art
Studio 39
New indie arts studio on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8
WHAT’S NOT
Brexit Bread
The price of a loaf is set to rise by around 15c thanks to Brexit
Cultural nay-sayers
The “just a pub” brigade denigrating the importance of the Bernard Shaw
Marc Jacobs
The Spring 2020 collection is a bit of a hot mess
Dublin to Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific temporarily suspending its direct flights between November and March
Avozilla
Who really needs giant avocados?
Hotels charging for internet
If you pay for a room, that should include broadband
Shower gel
Ditch the plastic packaging and stick with a bar of soap