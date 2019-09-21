The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Amanda Palmer

The American performance artist is on tour across Ireland in October. Do not miss her

Beignets

Why can’t we have fewer donuts and more of these?

Seán Kennedy

A star of the Dublin Fringe Festival

Mister S

New restaurant on Camden Street in Dublin

Celine Dion

A fashion icon whose style keeps getting better and more bonkers

Magnus

Shazam for art

Studio 39

New indie arts studio on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8

Amanda Palmer is touring Ireland. Photograph: Ant Palmer/Getty Images

WHAT’S NOT

Brexit Bread

The price of a loaf is set to rise by around 15c thanks to Brexit

Cultural nay-sayers

The “just a pub” brigade denigrating the importance of the Bernard Shaw

Marc Jacobs

The Spring 2020 collection is a bit of a hot mess

Dublin to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific temporarily suspending its direct flights between November and March

Avozilla

Who really needs giant avocados?

Hotels charging for internet

If you pay for a room, that should include broadband

Shower gel

Ditch the plastic packaging and stick with a bar of soap