The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

Amanda Palmer and beignets are up, but we’re asking, who needs Avozillas?

Fewer doughnuts, more beignets please

WHAT’S HOT

Amanda Palmer
The American performance artist is on tour across Ireland in October. Do not miss her

Beignets 
Why can’t we have fewer donuts and more of these?

Seán Kennedy
A star of the Dublin Fringe Festival

Mister S
New restaurant on Camden Street in Dublin

Celine Dion
A fashion icon whose style keeps getting better and more bonkers

Magnus
Shazam for art

Studio 39
New indie arts studio on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8

Amanda Palmer is touring Ireland. Photograph: Ant Palmer/Getty Images
WHAT’S NOT

Brexit Bread
The price of a loaf is set to rise by around 15c thanks to Brexit

Cultural nay-sayers 
The “just a pub” brigade denigrating the importance of the Bernard Shaw

Marc Jacobs
The Spring 2020 collection is a bit of a hot mess

Dublin to Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific temporarily suspending its direct flights between November and March

Avozilla 
Who really needs giant avocados? 

Hotels charging for internet
If you pay for a room, that should include broadband

Shower gel
Ditch the plastic packaging and stick with a bar of soap

