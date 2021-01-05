Reader response: How is lockdown 3 affecting you?

The Irish Times would like to hear how the latest restrictions are affecting your life

Walking on Sandymount Strand in Dublin in early January. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

How is lockdown 3 affecting you? Whether you are a home worker, frontline worker, parent, teacher, pupil or medically vulnerable person, The Irish Times would like to hear how the latest restrictions are affecting your life.

Is your experience different this time than it was in the 2020 lockdowns? Has the latest surge of Covid-19 affected your family or community?

What are your biggest fears and most fervent hopes for the coming weeks and months?

You can send us your thoughts, opinions and observations using this form. Please include a little information about you. You may attach a photograph of yourself if you wish.

A selection of submissions will be published on irishtimes.com.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to access the form.

Thank you.

