New podcast: Atlantic – The Unsolved Mystery of Peter Bergmann, Episode 1: Land of Heart’s Desire
In a new Irish Times original podcast, Senior Features Writer Rosita Boland explores in detail the decade-long mystery of a man who came to Sligo to disappear
A Garda photograph showing still image taken from CCTV of Peter Bergmann in Sligo bus station in June 2009. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
In June 2009, the body of a man was found on Rosses Point beach in Co Sligo. He had checked into a Sligo hotel five days previously using the name Peter Bergmann. No one came forward to claim the body and gardaí in Sligo gradually began to realise they were dealing with a mystery.
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, to listen to the podcast click here.