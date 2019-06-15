New podcast: Atlantic – The Unsolved Mystery of Peter Bergmann, Episode 1: Land of Heart’s Desire

In June 2009, the body of a man was found on Rosses Point beach in Co Sligo. He had checked into a Sligo hotel five days previously using the name Peter Bergmann. No one came forward to claim the body and gardaí in Sligo gradually began to realise they were dealing with a mystery.

