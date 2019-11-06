82: Volvo XC90 – Big Swede ageing gracefully

Volvo’s big SUV has just gone through a bit of a mid-life update, which mostly involves adding a mild-hybrid module to the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Volvo has, partially, sworn off diesels for some of its models, but you still need an oil burner for a big lump like this, and adding the mild-hybrid parts makes it a little more acceptable - both socially and environmentally.

Otherwise, it’s as you were and that’s no bad thing; the XC90 has long been one of the best-looking and roomiest SUVs around (there’s proper adult space in the third-row seating, here) while its interior still manages to look both fresh and enticing, five years on from launch.

Comfort is a priority, as (unsurprisingly) is safety - in fact, independent safety experts Thatcham reckon that the XC90 just might be the single safest car ever built.

Plugin-hybrid T8 version there for those who don’t fancy diesel, but it’s thirsty if you forget to charge it up.

Best model: XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid R-Design for €82,863

Price range: €77,970 to €86,197 Finance from POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 66 to 195g/km

Sum up: Ageing rather gracefully