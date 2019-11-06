82: Volvo XC90 – Big Swede ageing gracefully
Top 100 cars for 2020: interior still manages to look both fresh and enticing, five years on from launch
Volvo has, partially, sworn off diesels for some of its models, but you still need an oil burner for a big lump like this
Volvo’s big SUV has just gone through a bit of a mid-life update, which mostly involves adding a mild-hybrid module to the 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Volvo has, partially, sworn off diesels for some of its models, but you still need an oil burner for a big lump like this, and adding the mild-hybrid parts makes it a little more acceptable - both socially and environmentally.
Otherwise, it’s as you were and that’s no bad thing; the XC90 has long been one of the best-looking and roomiest SUVs around (there’s proper adult space in the third-row seating, here) while its interior still manages to look both fresh and enticing, five years on from launch.
Comfort is a priority, as (unsurprisingly) is safety - in fact, independent safety experts Thatcham reckon that the XC90 just might be the single safest car ever built.
Plugin-hybrid T8 version there for those who don’t fancy diesel, but it’s thirsty if you forget to charge it up.
Best model: XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid R-Design for €82,863
Price range: €77,970 to €86,197 Finance from POA per month.
Co2 emissions: 66 to 195g/km
Sum up: Ageing rather gracefully
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.