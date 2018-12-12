3: BMW 3 Series – Back on top of its game
The new BMW 3 Series has returned to its core strengths after a few wobbles in recent generations. The styling could take some getting used to, while the motion control and voice activate systems are barely ready for Beta-testing never mind public use.
It is devilishly good to drive though, with ultra-sharp steering and chassis balance to burn. On top of which it manages to be roomier and more refined than the outgoing model. This could be the 3 Series with which to make the jump back to petrol-power, too. The new 320i and 330i have impressive Co2 figures, and there is a plugin hybrid model on the way.
Best model: TBC but probably a 320i
Price range: €43,770 to €TBA. Finance from €TBA per month.
Co2 emissions: 108 to 139g/km
Sum up: If it looked more exciting, 3 could be number 1.