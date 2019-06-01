Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Forbidden Fruit after-parties are up, Moby and in-flight wifi are down
Saoirse McHugh. Photograph: Michael Mc Laughlin
WHAT’S HOT
Forbidden Fruit after-parties
Some great parties happening across the city this weekend
Saoirse McHugh
Ireland’s favourite new politician
Chimac
Korean fried chicken coming to Aungier Street in Dublin
Once More We Saw Stars
Heartbreaking and beautiful memoir by Jayson Greene about grief
Shane Daniel Byrne
Highly anticipated set at Cat Laughs this weekend from this stand-up newcomer
Frank’s
The folks behind Delahunt have a new spot in the old butchers on Camden Street, Dublin
Nike ACG holdall
A fashionable bag for weekends and the gym
WHAT’S NOT
Moby
Getting schooled by Natalie Portman should give him pause
Hospitality copywriting
Increasingly cringey “philosophies” and “stories” on restaurant and bar sites
Beer garden curtailment
People aren’t happy about Dublin’s Bernard Shaw pub having to fight a planning decision
Big gig loos
Now is your chance, festival and field-gig organisers: put enough portaloos on site
In-flight wifi
Give us some offline peace
Influencers
A study by TK Maxx showed just 7 per cent of Irish shoppers were influenced by social media
Brian McFadden
Endlessly making a fool of himself on Twitter