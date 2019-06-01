Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Forbidden Fruit after-parties

Some great parties happening across the city this weekend

Saoirse McHugh

Ireland’s favourite new politician

Chimac

Korean fried chicken coming to Aungier Street in Dublin

Once More We Saw Stars

Heartbreaking and beautiful memoir by Jayson Greene about grief

Shane Daniel Byrne

Highly anticipated set at Cat Laughs this weekend from this stand-up newcomer

Frank’s

The folks behind Delahunt have a new spot in the old butchers on Camden Street, Dublin

Nike ACG holdall

A fashionable bag for weekends and the gym

WHAT’S NOT

Moby

Getting schooled by Natalie Portman should give him pause

Hospitality copywriting

Increasingly cringey “philosophies” and “stories” on restaurant and bar sites

Beer garden curtailment

People aren’t happy about Dublin’s Bernard Shaw pub having to fight a planning decision

Big gig loos

Now is your chance, festival and field-gig organisers: put enough portaloos on site

In-flight wifi

Give us some offline peace

Influencers

A study by TK Maxx showed just 7 per cent of Irish shoppers were influenced by social media

Brian McFadden

Endlessly making a fool of himself on Twitter