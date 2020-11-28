How to create a showstopping spread this Christmas

Christmas 2020, like much of this year, remains an unknown. Whether we will be able to enjoy extended gatherings in our homes – or whether we will even want to – is yet to be seen. What we do know is that the occasion, fun, and splendour of festive dining and hosting has never been needed more. Whatever the size of our Christmas soirees, we all deserve a showstopping spread after what has been a difficult 12 months.

Claire Ryan and Stephanie Hutch of flower business The Crate (thecrate.ie) have become a go-to for ethereal wildflower bunches, elegant dried wreaths, and imaginative event arrangements. When it comes to beautiful blooms this winter, the pair are bursting with ideas. “Dried flowers are so popular. Thanks to their long-lasting quality, they’re perfect for winter months when the heating might be on for a lot of the day, and you want to add texture to your home.”

Stephanie Hutch and Claire Ryan

For those in need of a quick, effective decorative focal point, the pair agree that the humble wreath is still a seasonal favourite. “It’s a beautiful adornment for your house, and with fewer people coming into your home itself, it’s a lovely thing to be able to show off to your neighbours. We would usually offer wreath-making workshops during the winter, so this year we’re opting for DIY wreath kits that can be posted nationwide so that you can make your own.”

As for creating a showstopping hallway or table arrangement, “start with the right vessel and go from there. If you want a focal centrepiece, you will want something deep enough to hold your stems but low enough so that it doesn’t distract from table conversation – often the key is to build out rather than up. We avoid using floral foam as it’s not environmentally friendly. Instead, we would suggest using a small bunch of metal chicken wire for holding your stems and creating your arrangement. You place this into your vessel, with water, and then start arranging your foliage stems through the holes of the chicken wire to create the shape you want and then begin adding your selected winter flowers. We always like to add some foraged grasses to add a soft texture to finish.”

A wreath by The Crate

Electric picnics

Grá Picnics (grapicnics.com) is one of the great business success stories of 2020. While staycations and outdoor activities became a necessary part of our holidays, Clara Clarke capitalised on the moment and created her company which facilitates fancy picnics at some of west Clare’s most breathtaking spots. “It has been a tough year for us all. I’d suggest that everyone make a special effort and look for solace in the small things like a nicely decorated table, good food, and people you love around the table. Take the time to make it special this Christmas,” she says.

A Grá Picnics spread

Clara’s tablescaping skills will inspire even the least creative amongst us and she is passionate that everyone can set the scene beautifully without spending a fortune. “Gold or rose gold cutlery will set off your table along with some classic traditional crystal glassware. I’m a big fan of white crockery with a colour pop elsewhere via the napkin or candles. To set off the centre of the table, use a hessian table runner and garland with some pastel-coloured candles, fresh rosemary sprigs and even candy canes to add that special something.”

Slice of heaven

Nestled away in her Leixlip studio, Sigita Germanaviciute is busy putting the finishing touches on another one of her bespoke, architecturally-inspired wedding cakes. Her business, Fern Cakery (instagram.com/ferncakery), creates otherworldly bakes and exquisitely deconstructed desserts, large and small, for discerning sweet-toothed customers around Ireland. For her, a beautiful cake isn’t just a centrepiece. “We are all so busy nowadays that I think creating something from scratch is another way of showing appreciation to the people in your life. Each bake is a true reflection of the person through their selections of flavours and design – it really brings people together.”

Putting the finishing touches to a Fern Cakery cake

This Christmas, she’s embracing traditional tastes with a twist (“pear and ginger cake with salted caramel filling or a rich chocolate cake soaked in brandy and layered with sour cherry compote is always a hit”) and suggests an array of super-sweet and fun treats to spice up this year’s occasions. “Try a coffee and cinnamon chocolate cake with tons of drizzle over it, served with some indulgent homemade ice-cream or whipped Cointreau mascarpone on the side. Marshmallow is a really popular dessert for gatherings and an excellent excuse to light a little fire outside for everyone to gather around and toast their marshmallow together.”