What will €300,000 buy in Dublin 8 and in west Co Cork?
Town & Country: A three-bed fixer-upper in Inchicore or a rural Dunmanway five-bed
57 Goldenbridge Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 8.
Town
Address: 57 Goldenbridge Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Agent: DNG
Three bedroom 75sq m (807sq ft) mid-terrace property located close to the Red Line Luas stop. In need of renovation, the house has potential to extend in the south facing rear garden – subject to planning.
Plus: Good transport links to the city centre
Minus: Requires investment to upgrade and BER F
Country
Address: Aultagh, Dunmanway, West Cork
Agent: Henry O’Leary Auctioneers
Five bedroom house extending to 225sq m (2,420sq ft) on a site of 1.25 acres. The property has a large detached garage and a natural waterfall on the land which is surrounded by mature trees.
Plus: Fine house in turnkey condition
Minus: A bit of a trek for a pint of milk