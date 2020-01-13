What sold for €850k and less in D4, Cabra, Dalkey and Dunshaughlin
This budget bought a house in Leeson Street, a D7 house with 11 bedrooms and a stylishly renovated period house in Co Meath
150 Upper Leeson Street, Dublin 4.
150 Upper Leeson Street
Dublin 4 Four-bedroom terraced period house of just over 200 sq m, with a separate flat at basement level.
Asking: €875,000
Sold: €850,000
Difference: –3%
Agent: Beirne & Wise
75 Old Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
Substantial semi-detached house of about 220sq m (2,369sq ft) with 11 bedrooms as well as a livingroom and kitchen.
Asking: €900,000
Sold: €850,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: The Property Company
23 Saval Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi-detached house of about 145sq m, in good decorative order and with the benefit of a back garden of almost 50m long.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €850,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: DNG
30 Carrickbrennan Lawn, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Five-bedroom detached house of about 160sq m of living space in walk-in condition. Overlooking a green area and with a compact back garden.
Asking: €795,000
Sold: €840,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerlad
Seachnall House, Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Carefully renovated four-bedroom period house on three-quarters of an acre in a village setting. Large extended kitchen and many restored period features.
Asking: €850,000
Sold: €835,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Hora Property Consultants
43 Goatstown Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Detached four-bedroom house of about 180sq m with an extended glass-box style kitchen overlooking a secluded garden.
Asking: €799,000
Sold: €830,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: Lynam Auctioneers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2019