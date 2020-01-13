What sold for €850k and less in D4, Cabra, Dalkey and Dunshaughlin

150 Upper Leeson Street

Dublin 4 Four-bedroom terraced period house of just over 200 sq m, with a separate flat at basement level.

Asking: €875,000

Sold: €850,000

Difference: –3%

Agent: Beirne & Wise

75 Old Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Substantial semi-detached house of about 220sq m (2,369sq ft) with 11 bedrooms as well as a livingroom and kitchen.

Asking: €900,000

Sold: €850,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: The Property Company

23 Saval Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Four-bedroom semi-detached house of about 145sq m, in good decorative order and with the benefit of a back garden of almost 50m long.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €850,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: DNG

30 Carrickbrennan Lawn, Monkstown, Co Dublin.

Five-bedroom detached house of about 160sq m of living space in walk-in condition. Overlooking a green area and with a compact back garden.

Asking: €795,000

Sold: €840,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerlad

Seachnall House, Dublin Road, Dunsaughlin, Co Meath.

Carefully renovated four-bedroom period house on three-quarters of an acre in a village setting. Large extended kitchen and many restored period features.

Asking: €850,000

Sold: €835,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Hora Property Consultants

43 Goatstown Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14.

Detached four-bedroom house of about 180sq m with an extended glass-box style kitchen overlooking a secluded garden.

Asking: €799,000

Sold: €830,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Lynam Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2019