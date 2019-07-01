What sold for €260k in D2, D7, Drimnagh and Delgany
This budget bought properties near Merrion Sq, Blessington Basin and in D12 and north Co Dublin
Apartment 1, Verschoyle House, Verschoyle Place, Dublin 2
Bright one-bedroom apartment in a small development near Merrion Square. Number 1 has 47sq m of living space and its own parking space.
Asking: €240,000
Sold: €260,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Owen Reilly
31 Sackville Court, Blessington Street, Dublin 7
Second-floor two-bed apartment of 56sq m with a spacious livingroom and kitchen through an arch. A short stroll from the Blessington Street Basin park.
Asking: €260,000
Sold: €260,000
Difference: none
Agent: Brock Delappe
65 Palmer Court, Rush, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with an extended kitchen and a converted attic providing additional space.
Asking: €269,000
Sold: €260,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Kelly & Co
179 Mangerton Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12
Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of refurbishment but with scope to extend to incorporate a side garage.
Asking: €260,000
Sold: €260,000
Difference: none
Agent: Glavey
4 Convent Court, Delgany, Co Wicklow
Bright two-bed apartment in village setting, with a pristine interior of 54sq m that includes large livingroom opening to a balcony. Designated parking.
Asking: €260,000
Sold: €257,0000
Difference: -1%
Agent: McGovern Estates
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2019.