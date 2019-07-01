What sold for €260k in D2, D7, Drimnagh and Delgany

Apartment 1, Verschoyle House, Verschoyle Place, Dublin 2

Bright one-bedroom apartment in a small development near Merrion Square. Number 1 has 47sq m of living space and its own parking space.

Asking: €240,000

Sold: €260,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Owen Reilly

31 Sackville Court, Blessington Street, Dublin 7

Second-floor two-bed apartment of 56sq m with a spacious livingroom and kitchen through an arch. A short stroll from the Blessington Street Basin park.

Asking: €260,000

Sold: €260,000

Difference: none

Agent: Brock Delappe

65 Palmer Court, Rush, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house with an extended kitchen and a converted attic providing additional space.

Asking: €269,000

Sold: €260,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Kelly & Co

179 Mangerton Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of refurbishment but with scope to extend to incorporate a side garage.

Asking: €260,000

Sold: €260,000

Difference: none

Agent: Glavey

4 Convent Court, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Bright two-bed apartment in village setting, with a pristine interior of 54sq m that includes large livingroom opening to a balcony. Designated parking.

Asking: €260,000

Sold: €257,0000

Difference: -1%

Agent: McGovern Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2019.