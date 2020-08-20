What is the going rate for a home in. . . Co Cavan?

It’s said that Cavan has 365 lakes – one for every day of the year. But the ‘Lake County’ as it is affectionately known has a lot more going for it than an abundance of water, or indeed the fertile pastures that its estimated 220,000 cattle graze on, in order to produce milk for Ireland’s second-largest dairy co-operative, Lakeland Dairies Group.

While Cavan is blessed with a beautiful natural landscape due to the presence of its countless lakes, drumlins and rivers, it has over recent years become far more accessible thanks to the improvements to the country’s road network. Those commuting to the capital can expect to reach the outskirts of the city at Blanchardstown in about 90 minutes via the N3 and M3 motorway.

Asked for his take on the current state of play in Cavan’s residential property market, Declan Woods, managing director at local agent Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods, says: “We finished off 2019 with a certain degree of disappointment, because it was the first time since 2013 when there hadn’t been any recognisable lift in the market. The expectation was that we would see some improvement by the second quarter of this year, but then, of course, Covid-19 hit.

“Since the lockdown has lifted we’ve been very busy. But we haven’t seen any real lift in the market. The only measure of that can be the number of transactions. Essentially, we’ve seen properties that we had on the market at the tail end of 2019 that have now gone sale agreed. We only had two properties where the sale fell through during the lockdown, and they’ve now gone sale agreed again.

“Our big difficulty is the lack of decent stock. Our price point in Cavan is considerably lower than it is in other areas of the country. We suffer from a scenario where, apart from Virginia, there are very few new builds. And a lot of the new building that is going on anywhere else is probably social and affordable housing. At the price levels that we have at the moment, we’re probably not going to see much in the way of new builds.

“What we are seeing is that if a good property does come to the market, it will probably achieve over the guide price. What we’ve been trying to do is encourage vendors who feel that it isn’t the right time to sell that it actually is the right time to be in the marketplace. People put things on hold last year because of Brexit, and they put things on hold this year because of Covid-19. But there is a buoyancy, and a demand in the market across the board with first-time buyers, investors and holiday homes. That’s the space we’re in.”

Prices at the newly-developed Sunnybank scheme in Virginia start at €227,000.

New home

Sunnybank, Virginia, Co Cavan

Fintan Cahill Auctioneers is guiding prices from €227,000 for the units at the newly-developed Sunnybank scheme. There are four three-bed semi-detached houses and one three-bed detached bungalow available for sale. The development is located within a cul de sac on the south side of the town with easy access to all amenities. The town offers GAA, soccer, rugby and golf clubs along with an abundance of opportunities for angling and walking.

Elsewhere in Virginia there is a selection of semi-detached houses available as part of the latest phase of the River Crescent development. Priced from €229,000 through agent DNG O’Dwyer, the properties extend to 115sq m (1,238sq ft) and comprise four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen, and living/dining room.

Both schemes are on the outskirts of Virginia village, and within a 40-minute drive of Blanchardstown roundabout in Dublin using the new M3 motorway.

Large family home

Pullamore House, Pullamore Far, Co Cavan, €650,000

Local agent Smith Property is guiding a price of €650,000 for Pullamore House, an imposing four-bedroom Georgian-style residence. Located off the Dublin Road and within a short distance of Cavan town, the property extends to a substantial 310sq m (3,337sq ft) of accommodation, along with 128sq m (1,378sq ft) of garages on 17 acres of mixed grazing and planted lands.

Situated in an elevated position at the end of a long, sweeping driveway, the property features four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, office/study, gym, a games room and conservatory.

The lands extend to 17 acres and are of mixed-use land with quality grazing and plantation of spruce trees.

Pullamore House is conveniently and centrally located just 4.5km east of Cavan town centre and 1km off the main N3.

This three-bedroom cottage at Gowlagh South is for sale along with a separate two-bedroom residence for €199,950.

Downsizer

Gowlagh South, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Those looking to earn some additional income while trading down may be interested in the opportunity presented by Gowlagh South. Priced at €199,950 through agent REA Peter Donohoe, the property comprises a three-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom detached residence that could be used for holiday lettings. The cottage extends to 90sq m (969sq ft) and comprises three bedrooms, a kitchen, living-dining room and shower room. Dating from the 1930s and later extended, the property is stone-built and partially dry-lined. It has a slate roof and double-glazed timber windows and comes to the market in walk-in condition.

The two-bedroom residence at Gowlagh South could be used as a holiday letting.

The two-bedroom detached residence, meanwhile, extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) and features a kitchen/dining/living area, a feature stone hearth and vaulted ceiling, and bathroom. While the property requires completion internally, the selling agent says this offers the purchaser the opportunity to finish the accommodation to their own specification.

The property is situated on a 0.79 acre site comprising well-maintained lawns, landscaped gardens, stone steps, raised and paved patio areas, an orchard and a pond. It is well located, just 3.3km and 6km respectively from Bawnboy and Ballyconnell, and within a two-hour drive of Dublin.

Priced at €95,000, this two-bedroom apartment at the Kempton Court scheme is located in close proximity to Cavan town.

Buy-to-let

35 Kempton Court, Drumalee, Cavan

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods is seeking €95,000 for this first-floor apartment at the Kempton Court development in Drumalee.

The property extends to 85sq m (915sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, one en suite, bathroom, a sitting room and kitchen/dining room. Off the sitting room the balcony offers views towards the countryside over the common area.

Kempton Court is a private gated development with secured underground parking and an active management company. The scheme is located within close proximity to Cavan town centre.

This Scandinavian-style lodge at the Cornadarragh Forest Park in Belturbet is for sale at a guide price of €105,000.

Holiday home

22, The Lodges, Cornadarragh, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Located on the banks of the river Erne within Cornadarragh Forest Park, this Scandinavian-style lodge extends to 72sq m (775sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area, utility room and shower room. There is a balcony to the rear of the property, together with a patio area privately screened by mature trees and offering views of the forest. The lodge offers the owner direct access to the Erne for fishing/boating/water sports and swimming. Golfers, meanwhile, can avail of the nearby Belturbet Golf Course (2km), the Slieve Russell Hotel and Championship Golf Course (8km) or Cavan Golf Course (17km).

It is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods, seeking €105,000.