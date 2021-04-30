What will €295,000 buy in Kenya, France, Romania, Russia and Cavan?

IRELAND: BLACKLION

This lovely eight-bedroom Victorian house dates back to 1862 and was, in its former life, a retail store, when the owners would have lived on the two floors above the shop. It has recently been used as a bed and breakfast and restaurant by its owners who are selling up to move back to the UK. Most of the property has been modernised and is in excellent order, except for a few parts which will require updating. There is an old coach house and stables which could be converted to the rear of the house, and a generous garden lies beyond.

Price: €295,000

Agent: savills.com

This eight-bedroom Victorian house dates in Blacklion, Co Cavan, dates back to 1862

FRANCE: AQUITANE

This four-bedroom house near Fumel extends to 200sq m (2,152sq ft) on almost a third of an acre with an enclosed garden and swimming pool. A central staircase leads up to an open mezzanine that is currently used as an art studio. The property is close to amenities and is an hour from Bergerac airport.

Price: €296,800

Agent: agencenewton.com

This French four-bed has an enclosed garden and swimming pool

RUSSIA: MOSCOW

Vrubelya 4, a block of 200 apartments in the shape of a horseshoe, is located near the famous Village of Artists in the north of the Russian capital, close to Sokol metro station. This one-bedroom apartment, extending to 60sq m (613sq ft), has large blocks of natural stone in the interiors. The first floor of the building offers a kindergarten school and a medical centre.

Price: 25,796,016 Ruble (€279,499)

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

A one-bed flat in a block of 200 apartments in the Russian capital seeks just under €280,000

KENYA: KILIFI

Set in a development of 22 luxury homes on 150 acres with views of the Indian Ocean at Kilifi Creek on the Kenyan coast, this three-bedroom, 283sq m (3,046sq ft) villa overlooks a David Jones-designed golf course, with substantial gardens and a private swimming pool. The property, which has solar water heaters, is fully furnished and close to an array of water sports including diving, sailing and deep-sea fishing.

Price: £251,320 (€292,059)

Agent: knightfrank.com

This villa in Kilifi, Kenya, is set in a development of 22 luxury homes on 150 acres

ROMANIA: BRAILA

Known as “Happy Man’s Villa” in the historical centre of Braila, which is one of the few planned Romanian cities, this imposing neoclassical residence has 14 bedrooms and extends to a whopping 702sq m (7,557sq ft) on a 0.2-acre site. Though the year of construction is unknown, it is thought to coincide with the most flourishing period of the city’s history, the second half of the 19th century. Between the wars, the building hosted several companies, and later was the dorm and canteen for the Sanitary High School.

Price: €290,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com