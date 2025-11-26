Elegant and expansive four-bed in Foxrock for €2.75m

Address : Woodend, The Birches, Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : DNG Stillorgan

Situated at the final reaches of the Birches off Torquay Road, Woodend occupies an enviable position in this sought-after Foxrock enclave.

At the end of a cul-de-sac and securely tucked away behind high granite walls and an electric gate, the current owners bought it about a decade after it was built in the 1980s and extended the four-bed dormer to its current expansive 294sq m (3,164sq ft). It is on the market with DNG Stillorgan, seeking €2.75 million.

A stained-glass surround frames the front door, which opens into an almost hexagonal-shaped double-height hall with a glazed landing above it. This feeling of height and space translates into all of the ground floor reception rooms, particularly the livingroom, which is to the rear of the house. Steps lead down from the hall to a lovely room with high vaulted ceilings, featuring an apex of stained glass and exposed beams painted white. A large marble fireplace has a slate inset and hearth, and doors open on to a rear terrace.

Bifold doors open on to an adjoining diningroom and living area, and the owner recounts details of many parties held here, including a daughter’s wedding. Warm timber polished floors run through all the reception rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows are another feature. A few steps up from the dining area is a living area with a large fireplace, and this seems to be the heart of the home. The Ber is C2, and the house features oil-fired central heating.

Leading on from this room and at the western end of the house is a large kitchen with windows on three sides, overlooking the garden. Very pretty hand-built custom cabinets and a central island are topped with black granite, and there’s an Aga stove, gas hob and electric oven, and a large double fridge. A good-sized utility room and guest WC complete the set-up here.

Back in the entrance hall, there’s a study to the left – this has a fireplace – and on the right is a bedroom wing. The first bedroom overlooks the front and has an en suite. The principal bedroom at the end of the hallway is big, with extensive built-in wardrobes, a large en suite with a free-standing claw-foot bath, and French doors that open on to a terrace – complete with hot tub.

The stairs and landing feature a glazed balustrade framed in oak and lead to a landing laid out as a reading nook with a bookcase. Two large bedrooms occupy the rest of this floor; the owners extended right out over the back of the house, so these rooms are much wider than your average dormer bedroom. Both rooms have built-in wardrobes and en suites. All of the five bathrooms in the house have been renovated, so it’s a home that is in walk-in condition.

A warm sandstone terrace wraps around the entire house, its gentle warm hues reflecting the butter-yellow walls and ochre-tiled sloping roof. The low-maintenance gardens, on over a third of an acre, are mostly lawn, with high hedging and mature trees. A large, detached garage can continue to be used for storage or could be adapted to a myriad of uses including a home gym, teenage den or large office. Selling to downsize, the owner leaves a house full of happy years and wonderful memories.

