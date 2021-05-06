Well-connected 1930s three-bed on a quiet Terenure road for €675,000

Fergus Road is one of Terenure’s quiet, suburban back streets. It connects two busy thoroughfares with regular cross-town bus services including the 15 and the 16 on Templeogue Road and Rathfarnham Roads respectively, and is a short walk to both the village and one of the entrances to Bushy Park.

This makes these 1930s terraced houses very popular with young families for there is a wide choice of primary and secondary schools to choose from, all within walking distance.

All these factors are reflected in the asking prices of these mainly three-bedroom properties. Number 23, which is for sale through Lisney, is a smartly set-out, three-bedroom property on the side of the street that boasts south-facing gardens.

It has good ceiling heights and opens into a smart, timber-floored hall where there is a guest toilet under the stairs.

The livingroom overlooks the cobble-locked front drive where there is off-street parking. It has simple coving and a decorative feature has been made of the fireplace, picking out the surround in a tiered tiled fashion. The square room has original floorboards, which are stained a deep cognac colour, the same as the hall.

The dual-aspect, eat-in kitchen runs the width of the house and has glass blocks drawing light in light from the hall as well as glazed doors to the garden and a lounge area set around its open fire.

Its vanilla, gloss kitchen units are set into a C-shape to maximise worktop space, and this part of the room is tiled.

Ultra private, the garden extends to about 22m and has pedestrian rear access as well as a good-sized shed for bins and bikes. A curved, terracotta tiled path leads down to the back gate with semi-circular area filled in gravel. There is also an exterior utility room that keeps the noise of the washing machine and dryer out of the compact kitchen.

Upstairs there are two decent doubles. Sliding wardrobes were recently installed in the main bedroom while the third bed is a single and used as a nursery. Painted a pretty blue, it could also work as a home office.

The family bathroom, which has Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware, has been painted a restful shade of green.

Extending to 101sq m (1,087sq ft) the house, which has a D2 Ber rating, is seeking €675,000 through Lisney. It last sold in 2016 for €650,000, according to the Property Price Register, with a transaction within the family of €350,000 listed in 2018.

Recent sales on the street include the slightly smaller number 20, which sold in July 2019 for €650,000, and the marginally-bigger number 7 which also made €650,000, in 2018.