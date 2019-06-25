Step right into this Stoneybatter cottage with the hard work done for €390k

The owners of number 2 Malachi Road bought the property in 2015 when they’d just gotten engaged. They paid €190,000 for it, according to the property price register. But now married with kids, and having recently bought in Sallins, Co Kildare, they are saying goodbye to the Batter.

It is very bittersweet, they say of leaving their 45sq metre, two-bedroom artisan cottage a block from the D7’s bustling Manor Street.

They renovated the property before moving in, working with Stephen Nelson, an architect with Nelson O’Neill architects to reimagine the space, opening up the living room and kitchen to its rear to make one large open plan space that you walk directly into from the street.

The living area now has lofty ceiling heights of about three metres high and it is set around a very simple bur charming curved plastered fire surround into which a bone-coloured Stanley solid fuel stove sits atop a slab of Liscannor, cut to echo the curves of the chimney piece. This room is dual aspect, thanks to the west-facing velux roof light that really helps bring in light during the winter months.

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom

The kitchen units are set out in an L-shape with a roof light above it bringing in valuable, natural, task lighting.

The two bedrooms are off the living area. The one to the front is really a single but has a Stira stairs to an attic room. While it measures about 14sq metres the ceiling height here is low, about 1.8metres high. Anyone tall will have to bend and mind their heads.

There is a small, west-facing yard to the back where there is a garden shed for storage. A small utility leads through to a shower room at the back of the property, which measures 45sq metres/484sq ft, and is asking €390,000 through agents SherryFitzGerald.

Next door, number 1 Malachi Road, a two-bed end of terrace with valuable garage and off-street parking, sold last February for €330,000, according to the property price register.