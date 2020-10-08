Prime slice of park life in Rathmines for €4.75m

Even in a suburb not short of prime locations Grianblah at 26 Palmerston Park stands out, for its size, seclusion and top Dublin 6 location.

It is set on half an acre at the corner of Orchard Road, with Temple Road to the rear and the park in front. The property last changed hands in 2006 (selling before auction for about €7 million) when it was a very different proposition. Then the same family had lived there in a pretty and rambling 1920s redbrick with its small paned windows and quirky layout for more than 40 years.

To transform it to a comfortable, modern and indeed grander family home the new owner, builder Felix Whelan, considered it needed more than a renovation and commissioned architect McCrossan O’Rourke Manning to design a new house to take maximum advantage of the site.

Gated entrance to property

Striking hallway

The property features a striking custom oak staircase

Livingroom

Utility room

They say they took some inspiration from the arts and crafts elements of the old house for the new 520sq m (5,600sq ft) build incorporating into the design steeply sloping roofs, asymmetrical front gables, projecting “eyebrow” bands over windows and oversized chimneys with feature curved cappings.

Other elements are more obviously contemporary such as the glazed balustrade on the roof-top to the front – the upstairs livingroom opens out on to it giving lovely views over the park.

The entrance is striking with a double-height reception hallway featuring a striking custom oak staircase and Crème Marfil flooring that’s also used throughout this level.

Kitchen

Dining area

The property is bright and spacious

One of the five spacious bedrooms

Garden

The five bedrooms – all spacious doubles – are on the ground and upper floor to suit the large family, while the living accommodation includes – as well as that fine upper livingroom which is dual aspect with box bay windows and a vaulted ceiling – a cosy family room , another livingroom, a conservatory and a spacious and bright eat-in kitchen at the back of the house looking out on to the meticulously maintained garden.

Other rooms include a home gym, an office, a comms room, utility and storage. Fittings in the bathrooms and en suites include stylish Duravit sanitaryware.

The grounds were landscaped with deep colour-filled beds, pathways and lawn after the new house was built and there’s a sun trap patio across the rear of the house to better enjoy the south-facing garden. There is parking to the front for several cars, as well as a detached garage to the side. The energy rating comes in at an impressive B1.

The owners are now downsizing in the neighbourhood and selling 26 Palmerston Park through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €4.75 million.