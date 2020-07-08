Mews facelift on established D4 laneway for €1.65m

Heytesbury Lane in Ballsbridge is a long-established mews lane where properties, even dated ones built several decades ago when the lane was developing, tend to sell for strong prices.

If the mews is a contemporary new-build or has been extensively renovated, then prices well north of €1 million are standard, with househunters in this top price range prepared to compromise on large gardens and multiple spacious reception rooms for the convenience and privacy of the very smart location in the quiet laneway between Wellington and Waterloo roads.

Hallway with new staircase

Front reception room

Until last year, number 23 was one of the dated properties on the lane; but after a significant upgrade that added a rear extension, an additional storey and a major facelift to the exterior, the three-bed 195sq m, 2,100sq ft mews is for sale.

Set behind a bespoke electric retractable door – so the mews, like many others on the lane, is invisible to passersby until the door is pulled back – there is parking to the front. The modernisation is immediately clear from the large Nordan windows to the oversized front door. Inside the living accommodation is made up of two reception rooms – divided by sliding glass doors – with steps down to the eat-in kitchen and out to the rear garden.

Rear reception room

Eat-in kitchen

The cream Evoke kitchen has sleek handleless units, quartz worktops and a walnut island. There is underfloor heating throughout this level. A washing machine and dryer has been fitted in a cupboard under the McNally designed, pine and glass staircase. A fully-tiled wetroom is also off the hall.

Upstairs, over two floors, are three large double bedrooms each with its own bathroom with top quality fittings and tiling. The bedroom at the top of the house also has a spacious walk-in wardrobe. Technical specifications include a Mitsubishi air-to-water central heating system, remote-controlled alarm and an intercom system. Not surprisingly the energy rating is high at A3.

Garden room - a useful home office or studio

The paved back garden – landscaped for colour and minimal maintenance – includes a pink painted new-build garden room, ideal for home working or anything really.

As the house is so recently completed with brand new appliances and decoration it is in turn-key condition.

The most recent sale on the lane – according to the Property Price Register – is number 60, a similarly high-spec contemporary turnkey property which sold for €1.65 million. Number 23 Heytesbury Lane is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald also seeking €1.65 million.