Light and space in abundance at state of the art Enniskerry home for €1.5m

Though it feels like the middle of the countryside, the property known as Hotwell on Ballyman Road is just two minutes from the village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

Purchased in 2007 when the 0.1 hectare (0.3 acre) site contained a dormer bungalow, the owners engaged A1 Architects to completely redesign and refurbish the property. Planning records show that the building had a single-storey extension added to the front, and a two-storey addition to the rear, increasing the overall space from 170sq m (1,830sq ft) to 344sq m (3,703sq ft).

The front of the property was also modified during that time, but in truth the entire house feels brand new, due to its turnkey condition.

View from the front of Hotwell in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

The property is in turnkey condition

Living area

Sittingroom

Livingroom

Inside the front hall, which rises up over two stories, are steps down to the open-plan dining and drawing rooms. “We were limited with the roofline and so we sunk these rooms to allow for proper height upstairs,” says the owner who is moving to Rathmichael.

No expense has been spared in the fitting out of this home, as the extensive Poggenpohl kitchen shows. From an abundance of Miele appliances – including a wok station, the kitchen also has integrated Gaggenau fridges, and a tall wine cooler.

A set of remote controls on the stairs control the electric blinds and overhead Velux, which also close automatically at the first hint of rain.

The property has three reception rooms in total, with an option on the fifth bedroom, which is currently used as a playroom. Two bedrooms lie on the ground floor – both of which are en-suite – but the pièce de résistanceis on the upper floor.

Kitchen and dining area

Patio area outside

The property has been extended to 3,703sq ft

One of the bedrooms

Atop the curved staircase a glass atrium is flanked by two rooms: a large bedroom and the main bedroom suite which lies directly opposite.

The main, as one would expect has a huge bathroom but also has two dressingrooms and a further room, which was intended as a gym, but now operates as a study. It is a totally quiet space far removed from the rest of the property.

To fully appreciate the light which flows into all the rooms, the rear elevation of the property features an abundance of glass, which brings the added benefit of passive heating in addition to the geothermal generated heating.

The gardens, set behind an electric gate to the front, extend to a third of an acre, and while perfectly trimmed, there is huge scope for further planting in the rear garden, with its wonderful setting against the backdrop of the Sugarloaf Mountain.

Lisney is seeking €1.5 million for the property which is located minutes from the village and a five-minute drive from the M50.