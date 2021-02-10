Dodder delight with serious cook appeal for €1.3m

The Dodder river and its linear park is a haven of escape during these months of lockdown. Its routes are now teeming with local wildlife of all sorts including foxes, kingfisher and herons, that practically have their own Instagram accounts at this point.

Residents of Dodder Road Lower have direct access to this lovely amenity and the road is also within walking or short cycle distance from a wide choice of schools and the villages of Terenure, Rathmines and Milltown.

Number 88 is a home that is in walk-in condition which makes it a most attractive proposition for those wanting to trade up but with no appetite for renovation.

The property, which the owners purchased in 2017 for €500,000, according to the Property Price Register, has been enlarged and modernised across its two storeys to a design by Ciara Murray of Newmark Architects.

Reception

Reception

Lounge

Now it is a B3 Ber-rated home with 182sq m of floor space. The five-bed semi has underfloor heating throughout the lower level, with warm French oak engineered boards underfoot; it’s mechanically ventilated and the original Art Deco-era steel windows have been replaced with smart, double-glazed, aluclad Carlson replicas.

The interconnecting reception rooms have ceiling heights of about 2.6m and here ceilings and coving have been painted white. Below the picture rail the walls are a smart grey, Colortrend’s Dolmen, with interconnecting pocket doors, hung from above rather than on a floor track, leading through to a second sitting room.This is painted in Peacock, a gorgeous blue with lots of green through it.

A step leads from the second sitting room down into the large and light-filled kitchen, which spans almost the width of the plot. Designed by Noel Dempsey its units have been painted in a Hague blue and feature brass d-ring handles. The space has not one but two pantries – a signature of the kitchen maker – the second, a dry goods store, is hidden behind a four-panel door.

The Lacanche range, too heavy to move, will be a big draw for keen cooks. French-made, these are the Rolls-Royces of stoves, designed for serious cooks.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Garden

A corner glass box opens the kitchen to the south facing garden, which extends to 24metres in length. Also on the ground floor are further modern home essentials including a utility, a shower room and a home office, set to the front.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, four doubles and a single, painted a cheery pink. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe. The accommodation shares two shower rooms with a pressurised plumbing system. Both are fitted with Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware.

Set behind electric gates, where there is off-street parking for up to five cars, the property is seeking €1.3million through selling agent Lisney.

The most recent sale on the road was number 82 Dodder Road Lower, a similar style of house, very nicely done, with 183sq m and a garden office of about 13.5sq m. It came to market last October seeking €895,000 and is now sale agreed for a sum in excess of that amount.