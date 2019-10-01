Blackrock makeover with attic steam room for €1.15m

A terraced 1930s house in Blackrock, Co Dublin, was given a major makeover in 2004 but retains attractive period features, such as white cast-iron fireplaces in bedrooms, panelled interior doors and a railed balcony off the first-floor landing. But it’s also contemporary, with a large, bright open-plan kitchen-cum-breakfast room at the rear of the house and a smart wet room/steam room in the attic. Now the 212sq m (2,282sq ft) four-bed, 36 Frascati Park, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.15 million.

A front door with pretty stained-glass panels opens into a hall with a tiled floor. On the right is a TV room-cum-study; on the left are two interconnecting reception rooms. The drawing room to the front has a three-window bay, a large white marble open fireplace, ceiling coving and picture rail. It opens into the living room, which also has a marble fireplace and glazed double doors opening into the kitchen-breakfast-sitting room at the rear.

36 Frascati Park: the drawing room

36 Frascati Park: the kitchen and breakfast room

36 Frascati Park: the kitchen and breakfast room

This extension spans the width of the rear of the house and is a very bright space: painted white, it has a vaulted ceiling with a number of roof lights, and the whole space has an engineered timber floor. The kitchen has mahogany worktops, white units, a centre island with a double Belfast sink and a large American-style fridge freezer. French windows open from here into the back garden. A shower room and a utility room sit off it, with a door into the garden.

The upstairs landing is bright, with a part-glazed door opening on to a small balcony, a design feature of many of the 1930s Frascati houses. The main bedroom has the same bay window as the drawing room below and a white cast-iron fireplace with pretty decorative details. Two of the three other bedrooms – two doubles and a single – have similar fireplaces. They are at the back of the house, showing the proximity of the Frascati shopping centre behind the house.

36 Frascati Park: the main bedroom

36 Frascati Park: the attic wet room

36 Frascati Park: the garden

There’s a smart family bathroom off the landing and, upstairs, the fully tiled wet room off the attic bedroom. This has a mosaic-tiled double shower cubicle/steam room as well as a bath.

The back garden has two patios, one next to the house, the other at its end, a lawn and raised flower beds. It’s private, bordered with shrubbery and mature planting, although you can just see the tops of buildings in the revamped shopping centre directly behind this side of Frascati Park. There’s room to park several cars in the gravelled front garden.