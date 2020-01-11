Pub and convent memorabilia on sale in Waterford auction
Early 2020 auctions also include items from Luggala and Piercetown House
Six-carat natural unheated Ceylon sapphire set on platinum, circa 1910, guiding €25,000 for John Weldon at the Kilkea Castle antiques fair.
Forthcoming auctions
Wednesday, January 15th
RJ Keighery, William Street, Waterford. Pub Furniture and Interiors Auction
To include the contents of a convent in addition to pub, hotel and restaurant interiors, along with furniture, tables, chairs, decorative items, advertising signs and catering equipment. Lot 109 is two antique timber fairground horses (€100-€200); lot 142, a captain’s chair (€200-€300); lots 204 and 205, buttoned-back Chesterfield settees (€300-€500 each); lots 280–289, pairs of 5ft pitch pine pews (€200-€300 per pair); lot 385, mounted boar’s head (€200-€300); lot 430, a bronze bust of a boy with a swan (€600-€800); lot 470, a large hardwood ship’s wheel with brass centre and mounting plate 5’6” in diameter (€1,500-€1,800). antiquesireland.ie
Tuesday, January 21st
Sotheby’s, New Bond Street, London. Royal and Noble sale
To include items from Killadoon House, Co Kildare, and Luggala, Co Wicklow. sothebys.com
Wednesday, January 22nd
O’Reilly’s, Francis Street, Dublin
A fine jewellery auction. oreillysfineart.com
Sunday, January 26th
Hegarty Antiques, The Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Park, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork
A fine art and antiques auction. hegartyantiques.com
Tuesday, January 28th
John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin
A jewellery auction. jwa.ie
Saturday, February 8th and Sunday 9th
Matthews Auction Rooms, Market Street, Kells, Co Meath. Antiques and Interiors Auction
More than 1,000 lots, including contents of the recently sold Piercetown House in Dunboyne, Co Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com
Forthcoming fairs
Saturday, January 11th and Sunday 12th
Antique and Collectors Fair, Kilkea Castle, Castledermot, Co Kildare.
Sunday, January 12th
North Dublin Antiques, Art and Vintage Fair, Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin 3.
Saturday, January 18th
Kilkenny Book Fair (with coins and collectables), Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.