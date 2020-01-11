Pub and convent memorabilia on sale in Waterford auction

Early 2020 auctions also include items from Luggala and Piercetown House

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Six-carat natural unheated Ceylon sapphire set on platinum, circa 1910, guiding €25,000 for John Weldon at the Kilkea Castle antiques fair.

Forthcoming auctions

Wednesday, January 15th

RJ Keighery, William Street, Waterford. Pub Furniture and Interiors Auction

To include the contents of a convent in addition to pub, hotel and restaurant interiors, along with furniture, tables, chairs, decorative items, advertising signs and catering equipment. Lot 109 is two antique timber fairground horses (€100-€200); lot 142, a captain’s chair (€200-€300); lots 204 and 205, buttoned-back Chesterfield settees (€300-€500 each); lots 280–289, pairs of 5ft pitch pine pews (€200-€300 per pair); lot 385, mounted boar’s head (€200-€300); lot 430, a bronze bust of a boy with a swan (€600-€800); lot 470, a large hardwood ship’s wheel with brass centre and mounting plate 5’6” in diameter (€1,500-€1,800). antiquesireland.ie

Tuesday, January 21st

Sotheby’s, New Bond Street, London. Royal and Noble sale

To include items from Killadoon House, Co Kildare, and Luggala, Co Wicklow. sothebys.com

Wednesday, January 22nd

O’Reilly’s, Francis Street, Dublin

A fine jewellery auction. oreillysfineart.com

Sunday, January 26th

Hegarty Antiques, The Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Park, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork

A fine art and antiques auction. hegartyantiques.com

Tuesday, January 28th

John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin

A jewellery auction. jwa.ie

Saturday, February 8th and Sunday 9th

Matthews Auction Rooms, Market Street, Kells, Co Meath. Antiques and Interiors Auction

More than 1,000 lots, including contents of the recently sold Piercetown House in Dunboyne, Co Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com

Forthcoming fairs

Saturday, January 11th and Sunday 12th

Antique and Collectors Fair, Kilkea Castle, Castledermot, Co Kildare.

Signed first-edition (1983) of Seamus Heaney’s Sweeney Astray, available at the North Dublin Antiques, Art and Vintage Fair, at the Clontarf Castle Hotel.
Sunday, January 12th

North Dublin Antiques, Art and Vintage Fair, Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin 3.

Saturday, January 18th

Kilkenny Book Fair (with coins and collectables), Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.

