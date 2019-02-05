Do I need planning permission to erect a yurt in my garden?

Property Clinic: Ways to increase accommodation to provide for an ever-growing number of grandchildren

Could the yurt be the answer to an overflowing house?

Could the yurt be the answer to an overflowing house?

 

I have a large family with an ever-growing number of grandchildren and I am very limited for space when they arrive for occasions like Christmas, weddings, etc. I have quite a bit of space in the back garden and it might be a pipe dream, but I was thinking of putting a yurt there. I’ve seen some online which have proper decking and they are very impressive. Would I need planning permission? Are they common in Ireland? What would be the first steps I should take?

A yurt is a round tent usually felt covered and would typically be portable. This is because they were traditionally used by nomadic people in central Asia. Yurts are now becoming popular in Ireland particularly in the realm of “glamping” or upmarket camping. A friend of mine returned from such a hotel break recently and loved the experience of sleeping “mid-nature”.

Provision of additional accommodation or useable space in the rear garden is a well-established way of accommodating overflow in family homes, where the requirement for additional space is occasionally an issue.

There are strict controls, however, in terms of planning legislation. The development would be considered a Class 3 development; “The construction, erection or placing within the curtilage of a house of any tent, awning, shade or other object, greenhouse, garage, store, shed or other similar structure.”

To be considered an exempt development, the space cannot be used for permanent human habitation and cannot exceed 25sq m. Open space within the garden should not be reduced below 25sq m by the development and the height of the tent should not exceed 3m.

If you are looking for a more permanent type of structure, there are many companies offering turnkey “garden rooms”, but these tend to be expensive when compared with a temporary yurt. The yurt is aimed at the camper who wants to remove some of the less palatable elements of camping.

Your first step would be to decide if you are looking at a canvas-type structure or something more permanent. If you keep within the parameters of Class 3 development outlined above, you should not have an issue with planning. A site visit by your local chartered building surveyor may help in choosing the best location for the structure and help you to remain within the planning restrictions.

The additional space would bring great enjoyment to your grandchildren and perhaps some welcome peace and quiet to the main house.

Noel Larkin is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, scsi.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.