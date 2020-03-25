Social distancing: When someone comes too close, how do you get them to back off?

It’s not a time to assert your rights. Just protect yourself, says psychologist Maureen Gaffney

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Maureen Gaffney: ‘You can’t rely on other people to avoid you. It’s up to all of us to be aware’. Photograph: iStock

Maureen Gaffney: ‘You can’t rely on other people to avoid you. It’s up to all of us to be aware’. Photograph: iStock

 

As the Government ramps up its advice on social distancing with new measures introduced on Tuesday to curtail groups outdoors to four (unless it’s a family group), it begs the question what can we do if people in supermarket queues or on the street are standing too close to us.

In one of its latest tweets, HSE Ireland says “we can still be friendly and kind to one another – but from a distance. We must stay apart in every social setting, whether standing, sitting or shopping.”

Gardaí across Ireland have also been deployed to remind the public the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the bright yellow Covid-19 posters inform us that the acceptable distance between individuals is two metres.

But, what if you are waiting in a queue at the pharmacy, bank or supermarket and someone insists on standing closer to you?

Psychologist, Maureen Gaffney says that now is not the time to confront someone not abiding by social distancing guidelines. “I don’t think confronting people is a good idea as the chances of getting an aggressive reply are increased in these circumstances. Now is not the time to assert your rights, now is the time to protect yourself and other people,” she says.

Instead, Gaffney advices people to be “hyper-vigilant” themselves. “You can’t rely on other people to avoid you. It’s up to all of us to be aware of those around us. If someone is crowding you from behind, step out to the side of the queue,” she advises.

“And, if they are so ignorant as to step into your place, go behind them. Your health is more important than your place in the queue,” she adds.

Gaffney says that we should all be making more eye contact with people on the street in these unprecedented times. “It’s a small gesture that recognises your existence. If we encouraged more glancing at human beings as we pass them, it would give people the chance to adjust their pace and get out of the way,” says Gaffney.

She suggests that if people come too close to you when you are out walking, it’s a good idea to slow down. “By slowing down, you create a certain amount of uncertainty which people will respond to. It’s about controlling your own movements rather than that of others,” she adds.

Gaffney – who is the author of Flourishing: How to Achieve a Deeper Sense of Well-being, Meaning and Purpose – Even When Facing Adversity (Penguin) says that she has great faith in the human capacity to adapt to anything including social distancing. “It’s becoming a [new] habit although you’ll always have the small minority who never get the hang of it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.