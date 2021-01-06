Share your story: What are your plans and ambitions for 2021?

It may not feel it right now, but, hopefully, Ireland and the world will emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic at some stage later this year.

The virus has caused immense damage and suffering, but we thought – at least just for a few moments – it would be good to look to the future and pick what we are most looking forward to doing in 2021.

Maybe it is just to sit in a cafe and watch the world go by;

or perhaps it is to attend a show;

or hug your parents;

or host a birthday party.

Share your story: Your plans for 2021

Whatever it is, we’d like to hear about it. You can attach a photograph if you wish.

A selection of your responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

(If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, please go here to make your contribution.)

Thank you.