Gift vouchers may be the most practical solution this year

Vouchers are often decried as a thoughtless present – the lazy way out. But how about putting some thought into it this year by getting your loved ones a voucher that shows just how well you know them? A voucher is also easy to pop in the post, making it an eminently practical solution, as exchanging gifts in person may not be possible this Christmas.

Interior design

Seeing as we are all spending a lot more time indoors, it is little wonder that we have all become more invested in making our homes beautiful places to live. If you know someone about to embark on a complete renovation or simply keen to jazz up a couple of rooms, why not buy them a voucher for an online interior design consultation? Colette Roche (crinteriors.ie) is a Gorey-based interior designer who offers a bespoke e-design service, from colour schemes to full room design. The online service allows her to design any space, big or small, no matter where the client is located but she also offers in-house consultations. Vouchers can be sent directly to your chosen recipient and are available from a minimum value of €50.

Instagram: @crinteriors.ie

Art

Speaking of making our homes more beautiful, what about a voucher for a piece of contemporary art? Art can be intensely personal, so a voucher allows your intended recipient choose something unique for themselves. Cora Murphy (coramurphy.com) is a Cork-based landscape painter who takes her inspiration from nature. She offers gift vouchers that can be redeemed against any original artwork or limited edition print, for a Christmas present that will last a lifetime. They can even be used as part payment for a painting workshop or one-to-one tuition – when Covid allows. And as you’d expect from an artist, the vouchers themselves are things of beauty.

Instagram: @coramurphyart

Wine

Ireland’s drinking culture has undergone a big shift from the pub to the parlour, as we all get used to drinking at home. Wine sales surged in the first half of the year, as people chose to sip a sauvignon rather than skull a beer. This Christmas why not give someone the gift of wine appreciation? Lynda Coogan is the founder of winetastingireland.com and during lockdown she devised an online wine appreciation course to allow the casual wine-drinker to become an expert from the comfort of their own couch. Coogan says her course “A Class of Wine” is “informative, interactive and entertaining”, so all the better to while away a few dark winter nights.

Contact: info@winetastingireland.com

Food

They say the greatest gift you can give to someone is your time. The second best is probably cheese. Sheridan’s Cheesemongers offer gift vouchers on their website that work for any products and orders from their vast online offering, including cheese, wine, cured meats, crackers and even hampers. You can also buy someone membership of their exclusive “Cheese Club”, whereby four cheeses, specially selected by their expert cheesemongers, are sent directly to members each month. The gift that keeps on giving.

sheridanscheesemongers.com

Outdoors

Want to give someone a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Christmas? How about a voucher towards a night-time sea kayaking expedition under the stars? Jim Kennedy and his team at Atlantic Sea Kayaking have kayaked all over the world, but their dusk-into-darkness trip in west Cork has to be seen to be believed, as the glistening bioluminescence of the water puts on a spectacular night-time show. They say it feeds “body and soul” – a must in these troubled times. And if your intended is afraid of the dark, they also offer daytime tours. Both e-gift vouchers and gift cards can be ordered from their website.

atlanticseakayaking.com