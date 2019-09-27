Two wines for under €10: a rounded red and a refreshing rosé

The rosé is packed with fruit and perfect for spicy curries and the red is ideal with winter stews casseroles

 

 Feeling the back to school pinch? Two wines on special offer in Tesco this weekend – for €7 and €8 a bottle. The promotion runs until next Tuesday 1st October.

Santa Rita Rosé 2018, Central Valley, Chile 

A light (12.5% alcohol) refreshing rosé packed with very moreish ripe raspberry and strawberry fruits finishing dry. Perfect by itself or with all kinds of salads, lightly spicy Thai curries, or salmon dishes. €7, down from €13.

Syrah 2018, Domaines Arnaud, Pays d’Oc

From the south of France, a warming, rounded red with brambly blackcurrant fruits and peppery spice. Perfect with the first winter casseroles, grilled lamb or beef. €8, down from €16.

