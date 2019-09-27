Two wines for under €10: a rounded red and a refreshing rosé

Feeling the back to school pinch? Two wines on special offer in Tesco this weekend – for €7 and €8 a bottle. The promotion runs until next Tuesday 1st October.

Santa Rita Rosé 2018, Central Valley, Chile

A light (12.5% alcohol) refreshing rosé packed with very moreish ripe raspberry and strawberry fruits finishing dry. Perfect by itself or with all kinds of salads, lightly spicy Thai curries, or salmon dishes. €7, down from €13.

Syrah 2018, Domaines Arnaud, Pays d’Oc

From the south of France, a warming, rounded red with brambly blackcurrant fruits and peppery spice. Perfect with the first winter casseroles, grilled lamb or beef. €8, down from €16.