Two to savour: A German Riesling and an Austrian Zweigelt, each for less than €8

This week two Germanic wines to savour, both from Aldi. German Riesling seems to be finding a new lease of life; virtually all of the multiples now offer one. This is a steal at €6.99. The Zweigelt, an Austrian speciality, would make a great summer wine served lightly chilled.



Wilde Reben Riesling 2019, Rheinhessen, €6.99

Clean peach and apple fruits, with good, refreshing acidity and a snappy dry finish. Try it with all kinds of crab dishes; Thai crab cakes sound very good.



Berghang Zweigelt 2019, Austria, €7.99

Light juicy, piquant damson fruits, with a refreshing acidity; perfect with light grilled or barbecued white and red meats. Try it with chicken kebabs.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now