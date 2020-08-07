Two to savour: A German Riesling and an Austrian Zweigelt, each for less than €8

This week two Germanic wines to savour, both from Aldi. German Riesling seems to be finding a new lease of life; virtually all of the multiples now offer one. This is a steal at €6.99. The Zweigelt, an Austrian speciality, would make a great summer wine served lightly chilled.

Wilde Reben Riesling 2019, Rheinhessen, €6.99
Clean peach and apple fruits, with good, refreshing acidity and a snappy dry finish. Try it with all kinds of crab dishes; Thai crab cakes sound very good.

Berghang Zweigelt 2019, Austria, €7.99
Light juicy, piquant damson fruits, with a refreshing acidity; perfect with light grilled or barbecued white and red meats. Try it with chicken kebabs.

